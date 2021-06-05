Sidearming righty Chris Gallagher struck out 14 Terre Haute North batters and the only home run of the afternoon came off the bat of Indianapolis Cathedral's No. 9 hitter as the Patriots were defeated 4-1 and knocked out of the Class 4A Plainfield Regional semifinals for high school baseball Saturday.
The No. 7-ranked Fighting Irish put themselves in position to face Mount Vernon, which put down Franklin Central 6-2 in the first semifinal matchup Saturday morning, for the regional title later that night.
Cathedral jumped ahead of North 1-0 in the top of the first inning when Gallagher grounded a single up the middle, Camden Jordan got plunked by a Cade Moore pitch and J.T. Stiner slapped a one-out single into right field to plate Gallagher from second base.
Heading into the bottom part of Cathedral's batting order in the second, Ben Hanchar drew a one-out walk and Will Phillips — the above-mentioned No. 9 hitter — slammed a Moore offering over the "345" sign in left-center to boost the Irish's lead to 3-0.
"[Moore] got it up there and the wind was blowing out," North coach Scott Lawson replied when asked about the roundtripper.
With two outs, Cathedral loaded the bases before Moore escaped the second with a strikeout.
North also loaded the bases in the second — courtesy of singles by Will Egger and Jayson Cottrell and a walk to Alex Karr — but Gallagher coaxed a harmless flyball for the third out.
In the third, Phillips blooped a two-out single between three North fielders in shallow right to score Andrew Davey, who had reached base on the first of two Patriot errors to open the inning.
North threatened to score again during its half of the third, but a 4-3 double play turned by second baseman Davey on a grounder ended the frame with the score still 4-0 in favor of Cathedral.
Refusing to quit, Lawson's squad loaded the bases in the fourth when Jace Ross and Karr singled and Moore reached on a fielding error. But Gallagher recorded another strikeout to work out of this jam.
With Moore lasting four innings on the mound before Lawson replaced him with Cottrell, Gallagher struck out three batters in the fifth and two more in the sixth to keep the score 4-0 entering the final inning.
The Patriots showed hope for a comeback in the bottom of the seventh when Moore led off with a walk. One out later, Bryson Carpenter doubled to left and not much later Moore raced home from third on a passed ball to put North on the scoreboard. But Gallagher, a senior, got the next two batters out on Ks to finalize his nine-hit masterpiece (if such a thing exists).
"[Gallagher] had a lot of movement . . . a different pitching slot and different repertoire than our guys have been used to seeing this year," Lawson assessed.
On a positive note, Lawson is grateful to have a 2021 sectional title under his belt after coronavirus fears wiped out the entire 2020 campaign. So he wasn't completely down after Saturday's loss.
"We've got a lot of seniors," he told the Tribune-Star. "We told them after the game that they went out fighting. They battled today."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.