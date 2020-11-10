Sullivan’s usual suspects had big nights Tuesday as the Golden Arrows opened their 2020-2021 girls high school basketball season with a 58-31 win over visiting Bloomfield.
Delainey Shorter had a game-high 24 points, Gracie Shorter 19 plus nine rebounds and Klaire Williams a double-double of 13 points and 12 rebounds as the home team broke away from a 4-4 tie with 11 straight points and led comfortably the rest of the way.
Sophomore Brianna Bucher led the Cardinals with 10 points and Delaney Richardson grabbed 11 rebounds and blocked four shots for the visitors, who were without two starters — 5-foot-11 Junior Gracie Lowry and future college player Kylee Shelton, a four-year starter.
(Both the Cardinals are injured, not casualties of COVID-19.)
After a basket by Bucher created that last tie, the Arrows pulled away as Williams scored on a drive, each Shorter twin connected from long range and Delainey Shorter took a pass from Lexis Drake and used a nice Eurostep to get to the rim for a three-point play.
“[Delainey] got us going at the beginning,” said Sullivan coach Julie Meeks afterward.
Bloomfield, running its offense with two sophomores and a freshman in the starting lineup, was still within eight at 19-11 early in the second quarter.
But then Brionna Perkinson stole the ball and got it to Delainey Shorter for another three-point play, then assisted on a basket by Williams for a 13-point lead that stayed in double digits the rest of the way.
Readers good at math may have figured out a few paragraphs ago that Williams and the twins scored all but two Sullivan points. But lots of Arrows made contributions, especially Perkinson.
Sullivan’s lone senior shot in tough luck the entire game — several players on both teams could make that claim — but she stole the ball six times, grabbed five rebounds, handed out four assists and even blocked two shots.
“She does a lot of little dirty work,” Meeks said of Perkinson, “and she’s showing leadership too.”
Bloomfield’s first game wasn’t discouraging either, coach Ron Knepp indicated.
“There were several positives,” he said after the game, “but our timing [offensively] was off because of [the Arrows’] pressure. And the physicality they brought, we didn’t match . . . We got shots we wanted; we didn’t make ‘em.”
Meeks wasn’t thrilled with her team’s shooting either, but said, ‘They’re so darn aggressive. They create some havoc out there . . . The win was a nice way to start off the season.”
BLOOMFIELD (31) — Horning 1-4 0-0 2, Richardson 1-12 2-4 4, Godoy 1-8 3-3 5, Moody 4-9 0-0 8, Bucher 5-9 0-0 10, Myers 1-1 0-0 2, Mietus 0-1 0-0 0, Dorado 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-44 FG, 5-7 FT, 31 TP.
SULLIVAN (58) — G.Shorter 8-17 1-2 19, D.Shorter 10-18 2-2 24, Williams 6-11 1-2 13, B.Perkinson 1-6 0-0 2, Wiltermood 0-2 0-0 0, Drake 0-3 0-0 0, Mischler 0-1 0-0 0, Grindstaff 0-2 0-0 0, Craighead 0-0 0-0 0, Wible 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 FG, 4-6 FT, 58 TP.
Bloomfield 7 10 4 10 — 31
Sullivan 17 14 17 10 — 58
3-point shooting — Bloomfield 0-5 (Horning 0-1, Bucher 0-1, Godoy 0-3), Sullivan 4-15 (D.Shorter 2-5, G.Shorter 2-6, Wiltermood 0-1, Drake 0-3). Total fouls — Bloomfield 13, Sullivan 8. Fouled out — Godoy. Turnovers — Bloomfield 25, Sullivan 19. Rebounds — Bloomfield 32 (Richardson 11, Horning 6, Godoy 5, Moody 3, Myers 3, Bucher, Mietus, Team 2), Sullivan 39 (Williams 12, G.Shorter 9, D.Shorter 5, B.Perkinson 5, Wiltermood 2, Grindstaff 2, Mischler, Team 3). Assists — Bloomfield 10 (Richardson 3, Horning 2, Godoy 2, Bucher 2, Moody), Sullivan 14 (B.Perkinson 4, Williams 3, D.Shorter 2, Wiltermood 2, G.Shorter, Drake, Mischler). Steals — Bloomfield 11 (Godoy 4, Bucher 4, Moody 2, Richardson), Sullivan 15 (B.Perkinson 6, G.Shorter 3, Williams 3, D.Shorter 2, Drake). Blocks — Bloomfield 4 (Richardson 4), Sullivan 5 (Williams 2, B.Perkinson 2, Drake).
Next — Sullivan (1-0) hosts Owen Valley on Saturday morning, junior varsity game at 9:30 a.m. Bloomfield (0-1) hosts Shoals on Thursday.
