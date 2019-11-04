West Vigo begins its girls high school basketball season today with a 6:30 p.m. varsity-only home game against Edgewood and just 10 players available.
But that's not entirely bad news for the Vikings.
Yes, having a developmental junior varsity team is generally a good thing, but this year's Vikings have just one healthy senior anyway.
And, if the team accomplishes what its players and coaches think is possible, playing girls basketball might become a lot more fashionable in the future.
"I don't have to do as much teaching," coach Jon Kirchoff said Monday in thinking about the good points of a varsity-only roster, "and we have more competitive practices.
"And, if [5-foot-9 sophomore] Maci [Easton] were healthy, we'd have all five starters back."
Kirchoff's first two West Vigo teams have gone 3-20 and 5-18. The current juniors and lone senior Makayla Sweitzer have been through both those campaigns, the sophomores are veterans of last year's struggles, and they all seem to be tired of losing.
"Their expectations are very high for themselves," Kirchoff said of his players this week, and perhaps they should be.
The other four returning starters are 6-0 junior Grace Likens, who set a school record with 95 blocked shots last season; 6-0 junior guard Kylee Stepp, a dangerous outside shooter who was often the focus of opposing defenses last year; 5-9 junior Alex Barnaby; and 5-6 sophomore Adelynn Harris.
The 5-9 Sweitzer could possibly start at least the first few games in Maci Easton's place, while the current healthy reserves are 5-3 junior Zoe Boatman, 5-5 junior Elizabeth Vinardi, 5-2 junior Haleigh Parker, 5-7 sophomore Ellie Easton (yes, they are twins) and 5-8 freshman Katelyn Fennell.
"I've seen major growth this season from Zoe Boatman and Elizabeth Vinardi," Kirchoff said. "Ellie Easton will play a role, particularly on the defensive end, and Katelyn Fennell [a big contributor as a freshman on the Vikings' record-breaking soccer team] is a good athlete with a nose for the ball."
Maci Easton is expected to be back on the court sometime in December after an offseason surgery, and freshman Avery Lasecki should be ready later this month after a surgery of her own, Kirchoff said. The only season-long loss is senior Abby Scott, who suffered a knee injury during soccer season.
"The most important part of the season is the end," the coach said in discussing the first two injuries. "We'll miss [Scott's] toughness."
Although West Vigo's parents and fans are a little nervous about keeping track of tipoff times, they could have a better product to watch this winter.
"I had a four-year plan," Kirchoff said, "and this is year three . . . we may be ahead of schedule."
