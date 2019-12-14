Adversity came in several different forms for Terre Haute South's boys basketball team in a Saturday afternoon home matinee against Avon.
Several Braves were missing in action. T.J. Baker hasn't played since Nov. 30. Also missing were important contributors Jacob Rutledge and Amariyae Wilson, both of whom can be go-to scorers on a given day.
The other adversity came in the form of Avon. South is not blessed with size even when it is healthy, and though the Orioles didn't have one single dominant big man, they did have several long, athletic threats in the paint that were a difficult match for the smaller Braves.
It could be said, then, that Avon's 70-46 win might have been predictable, but the truth is that the score flattered the Orioles a bit. South was in the game for three quarters before Avon pulled away in the final period.
South coach Maynard Lewis was proud of the way the healthy Braves he could call upon gave an effort that had Avon having to fight further into the game than what might have been expected.
"I thought we put three good quarters together. I thought the kids played smart and we were really patient. That's what we have to do. That's a sectional opponent. If we put fourth quarters together and continue to improve? We welcome the opportunity against any sectional opponent," Lewis said.
Cordell Hanes led the Braves (2-4) with 12 points. Brayden Turner added 11 points. Gabe McNary led Avon (3-1) with 23 points and 13 rebounds as his length gave the Braves plenty of fits.
Lewis also had praise for the Braves who were forced into different roles due to the absence of their teammates.
"With injuries, you're one step away from being a starter and I thought our bench really stepped up. We threw some new people out there and they responded well. Injuries are part of the game. We just have to work through that. When we get healthy, I think we'll be propelled into something good," Lewis said.
Avon jumped to a 10-3 lead and it seemed the Orioles' size — Brewer, McNary and Antonio Lisenbee were all taller or longer than any single South player and that Avon trio played together on the floor — would carry the day. South had an 0-for-9 stretch from the field that didn't help their early cause.
Avon's size ultimately did have a decisive impact, but not before South scrapped and out-smarted Avon back into the contest. South elected to run a half-court based offense rather than run and the Braves were disciplined in running. It helped, too, that Turner got hot. He hit a pair of 3-pointers to help South wipe out its deficit. Avon had a narrow 13-11 lead at the end of the quarter.
South led twice in the second quarter — its final lead was 24-23 with 1:16 left — as Avon was careless with the ball as it had eight turnovers in the first half. A pair of Chrishon McCray buckets in the final minute of the half helped Avon edge ahead 28-24 at halftime.
Avon's decisive move was to put full-court pressure on the smaller Braves in the third quarter. Avon's trapping had serious bite as South's small guards couldn't split the double-team or pass over the top. The effect wasn't immediate — South was within four points as late as the 3:22 mark of the third period — was it ultimately successful for the Orioles as South had six turnovers in the third quarter and trailed 45-34 by the end of the quarter.
Avon turned it on in the fourth quarter, maintaining a double-digit lead throughout, as the shorthanded Braves wore down. The Orioles' lead peaked at 26 in the final minute of the contest.
South plays a doubleheader next weekend. It hosts South Vermillion on Friday and travels to Evansville Memorial next Saturday. There's no guarantee any of the missing Braves will return by then. Lewis said that South has to stay tough and make due with what it has.
"We have to ride out the injuries. Hopefully, we'll have our full team back by the Classic, but there's no guarantees. We'll go with the guys we have. I believe in them and they believe in themselves. We'll step up," Lewis said.
AVON (70) — Miller 3-8 3-3 11, Lisenbee 2-3 0-0 4, Brewer 5-7 0-1 10, Melvin 1-2 0-0 2, McNary 10-15 3-3 23, McCray 4-11 0-0 11, O'Mara 2-2 0-2 5, Gray 1-1 2-2 4, Lindsey 0-0 0-0 0, Senousy 0-0 0-0 0, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0. 28-49 FG, 8-11 FT, 70 TP.
TH SOUTH (46) — Thomas 1-3 0-0 2, Cord. Hanes 5-15 0-0 12, Apholone 2-7 3-5 7, Turner 4-10 0-1 11, Reddy 3-5 0-0 6, Comer 0-0 2-4 2, Wade 3-5 0-0 6, Cort. Hanes 0-0 0-0 0, Bacon 0-0 0-0 0, Schneider 0-0 0-1 0. 18-45 FG, 5-11 FT, 46 TP.
Avon=13=15=17=25=—=70
TH South=11=13=10=12=—=46
3-point goals — A 5-14 (McCray 3-6, Miller 2-7, Brewer 0-1), THS 5-15 (Turner 3-6, Cord. Hanes 2-4, Thomas 0-2, Apholone 0-2, Wade 0-1); Rebounds — A 33 (McNary 13, Lisenbee 5), THS 18 (Cord. Hanes 4); Steals — A 6 (Brewer 2, Melvin 2), THS 6 (Apholone 2, Turner 2); Turnovers — A 13, THS 13. Fouls — A 17, THS 14. Fouled out — none.
Next — TH South (2-4) hosts South Vermillion and Avon (3-1) plays at Brownsburg on Friday.
