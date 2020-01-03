Facing 13th-ranked Columbus North in its Conference Indiana boys high school basketball opener Friday night was expected to be a tough test for Terre Haute South.
In the past couple of days, it got a lot tougher.
The Braves, already without T.J. Baker for the season as a result of earlier injuries, went into Friday's game without Brayden Turner, who apparently pulled a hamstring in practice, and Cordell Hanes, who was ill. Cortez Hanes, Cordell's younger brother who might have come in handy against the size of the Bull Dogs, was also afflicted.
That left coach Maynard Lewis with seven varsity players available and the result — a 62-32 win for Columbus — was predictable, even though it took the visitors a long time to get there.
"It's unfortunate we had the injuries and illnesses," Lewis said afterward, "but that's part of the game, and the other guys had opportunities."
All seven of the healthy Braves got plenty of playing time, and six of them scored between four and six points. And for quite a while, they played well enough to keep the game interesting.
South held the Bull Dogs scoreless for more than three minutes, as much a function of their deliberate offense as their defense. It was 4-0 after a pair of open layups and 6-3 after Kapil Reddy drove the baseline for a finger roll. The Braves stole the ball four times in the early going.
The Bull Dogs got untracked for five straight points before Brylan Apholone became the fourth Brave to score. Blake Barker of the visitors hit a 3-pointer to close out the first quarter — a harbinger of things to come — and the Bull Dogs led the rest of the way.
It was still a 25-19 game at halftime, but Columbus opened the third quarter by posting up the muscular 6-foot-1 Barker twice to get its first double-digit lead.
South was within 31-24 after Reddy came up with a steal and Amariyae Wilson made a nifty behind-the-back feed to Daonta Wade for a fast-break three-point play. With two chances to get closer, the Braves turned it over, then missed a shot.
And from then on, the fact that the visitors were a lot bigger and a lot hotter turned the game into a runaway. Columbus shot 70% from the field in the second half — to South's 23% the last two quarters — and Barker had 30 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals.
"I thought we came out in the first half and executed our game plan for the most part," Lewis said later, "but [the Bull Dogs] hit some tough baskets and we couldn't recover."
South's chances in the second half were also hampered by 11 turnovers, too many of them attempts to dribble through bunches of bigger defenders.
"We need less dribble, more pivoting and passing," Lewis agreed.
COLUMBUS NORTH (62) — Schiavello 3-5 0-0 7, Clark 2-4 2-3 6, Trusina 1-2 0-2 2, Barker 12-22 2-2 30, Harmon 1-2 0-1 2, W.King 2-3 0-0 4, Horn 2-2 0-0 6, M.Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, S.King 1-2 2-2 5, Diing 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-42 FG, 6-10 FT, 62 TP.
TERRE HAUTE SOUTH (32) — Apholone 3-8 0-0 6, Wade 2-3 1-1 5, Reddy 2-5 0-0 4, A.Wilson 2-11 0-0 5, Thomas 2-4 0-0 5, Wilkins 2-6 1-2 5, Comer 1-2 0-0 2, Richardson 0-2 0-0 0, Vaughn 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 14-43 FG, 2-3 FT, 32 TP.
Columbus North=11=14=15=22=—=62
Terre Haute South=8=11=7=6=—=32
3-point shooting — CN 8-12 (Barker 4-7, Horn 2-2, Schiavello 1-1, S.King 1-1, Harmon 0-1), THS 2-15 (Thomas 1-3, A.Wilson 1-4, Reddy 0-1, Wilkins 0-1, Vaughn 0-1, Richardson 0-2, Apholone 0-3). Total fouls — CN 6, THS 10. Fouled out — none. Turnovers — CN 12, THS 14. Rebounds — CN 31 (Barker 10), THS 21 (Reddy 6, A.Wilson 6, Apholone 3, Wade 2, Wilkins 2, Comer 2). Assists — CN 17 (Barker 5, Harmon 5), THS 10 (Apholone 4, A.Wilson 4, Wade, Thomas). Steals — CN 8 (Trusina 2, Barker 2, Harmon 2), THS 11 (A.Wilson 3, Apholone 2, Wilkins 2, Wade, Reddy, Thomas, Richardson). Blocks — CN 3 (Clark 2), THS 0.
JV — Columbus North 44 (Cooper Horn 14), Terre Haute South 31 (Tyler Vaughn 13).
Next — Terre Haute South (6-7, 0-1 Conference Indiana) plays Jan. 11 at Evansville Reitz. Columbus North (9-2, 1-0) hosts Terre Haute North next Friday.
