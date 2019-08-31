Shakamak senior, West Vigo transfer wins boys race at Riverton Parke Invitational

Shakamak senior Damon Kesler, a transfer from West Vigo, held off Sullivan's Dossan Lamb to win the boys 5-kilometer race and Seeger's Jenifer Romero dominated the girls race as part of the Riverton Parke Invitational cross country meet conducted Saturday morning around the host high school's campus.
Team champions in the high school divisions were Cloverdale (boys) and Monrovia (girls).
Temperatures hovered in the upper-60s, limiting the amount of drooling, spitting and puking at the end of races from what you'd expect for a meet taking place on Aug. 31.
Battling a cold this weekend, Kesler didn't seem bothered as he beat Lamb by less than four seconds to the finish line.
"It started off with four of us together [in a pack]," explained Kesler, whose time was 17 minutes, 15.30 seconds. "Then me and the kid from Sullivan started to pull away at about the mile marker. He was leading for the majority of the race ... until the last 400 meters."
That's when Kesler passed Lamb and pulled away for the victory.
Looking ahead, Kesler still thinks his finishing kick could be better, especially against a larger number of tough opponents in the sectional.
"Today's was a good kick," he said, "but it could be stronger in the bigger meets."
Kesler's old school, West Vigo, placed fifth out of 13 full squads in the boys race and sixth out of eight full teams in the girls race.
"I'm pleased with the way my boys ran," said West Vigo boys coach Bill Petscher, who was led by Bryce Stateler in seventh, Levi Saude in 10th and Griffin Akers in 14th. "We are continuing to improve. I've got a young and small team, but they're working hard and continuing to improve each race."
From the West Vigo girls perspective, coach Deniese Herring knew her team's chances for a high placement were slim when the Vikings had to compete without three of their top runners because of injuries.
"Our fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh runners had to move up [because of those injuries]," Herring said. "Our freshman, Sarah Callecod, is running very strong, though."
Callecod placed eighth with a personal-best time of 21:50.11. Romero's winning time was 20:15.43, almost 13 seconds faster than runner-up Lilly Linneweber of Shakamak.
As a team, Shakamak's girls trailed first-place Monrovia by only three points (62-65).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.