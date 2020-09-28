Neither Riverton Parke nor visiting Shakamak entered Monday night's nonconference high school volleyball match with great won-loss records, but that didn't prevent the Panthers and Lakers from putting on an entertaining and thrilling show for the fans in the Panther gym.
Rallies were long, longer and longest; defense was at a premium (with the Lakers getting 133 digs in four sets); and both teams played with a fervor that belied the fact that each entered the evening with just four wins.
Shakamak won the last three of those four sets to win the match, although the Panthers were a point away from sending it to a fifth set before Shakamak scored the last five points.
"I'm so glad we got that win," said Shakamak coach Emeral Goff afterward. "To fight back like that and pull it out was incredible. It was incredible [the Lakers] did not give up."
Giving up seemed to be the farthest thing from either team's mind. After the Panthers won the first set 25-17, the Lakers quickly built an 18-5 lead in the second set — only to see the Panthers come roaring back with a 10-1 run. The home team was within 21-17 before falling 25-18 in that second set.
And the visitors had a run like that of their own coming.
The third set was a little like the second one. Shakamak had a 17-8 lead and was still on top 19-11 when Riverton Parke's Taylor Howard got to the service line — much as she'd done in the previous set — and stayed there until her team was back in contention. Shakamak's lead had been trimmed to 22-20 before the Lakers scored three of the last four points.
Riverton Parke got out to an 8-1 lead in the third set as Macey Barnes had three aces in a five-point service run. Shakamak got the next four points and eventually drew within 12-9, but the Panthers pulled away to a 19-10 lead. Then the big Shakamak run came.
The Lakers scored five in a row to get within four points, but still trailed 21-16 when Campbell Holler — Shakamak's serving counterpart to Howard — stepped to the line. Kills by Emma Booher and JaLee Webb and an ace by Holler made it 21-20, and the Panthers got in each other's way for an error that tied the match.
Riverton Parke immediately scored three straight to reach set point, however, but had an attack error that kept Shakamak alive. Then two tips by Webb and another by Holler, plus another error by the Panthers, competed a 16-5 come-from-behind run.
"We didn't play too bad," said Riverton Parke assistant Ann Myers, filling in with veteran coach John Memmer unavailable. "We're getting better. We just don't have that killer instinct."
That may be because of one flaw the Panthers have — inexperience. Barnes hammered 18 kills, but she's just a sophomore, and the Panthers didn't play a senior.
"We have a lot of young kids, and that probably has a lot to do with [the lack of killer instinct]," Myers agreed. "We only have three players who came into this season with a lot of varsity experience."
Shakamak's big hitter was Booher, who had 16 kills along with 36 digs, but there's an inappropriate adjective in this sentence. Booher is 5-foot-4.
"Our back row defense has always been the strong point of our game," said Goff. "Our front line is short, and you can't teach height.
"It's getting better," said Goff, who ironically is 6-3 and, as Emeral Holladay, was an all-time great player at Union High School, Vincennes University and the University of Indianapolis. "Our height isn't, but our play [on the front line] is getting better."
Shakamak=17=25=25=26
Riverton Parke=25=18=21=24
Highlights — For Shakamak, Emma Booher had 36 digs, 16 kills, 3 assists, 6 points and an ace; Campbell Holler 17 digs, 8 assists, 4 kills, 20 points and 5 aces; Jaci Stone 29 digs, 3 kills, 10 points and 2 aces; Mahayla Boram 21 digs, 18 assists and 3 points; Emma Yeryar 23 digs, a kill, an assist, 9 points and 2 aces; JaLee Webb 6 kills, 3 blocks, a dig, 6 points and 2 aces; Kenzie Slough 4 kills, 4 blocks and 3 digs; Kaycee Burris 4 assists, 2 kills and 2 digs; and Makenzi Rooksberry a dig.
For Riverton Parke, Macey Barnes had 18 kills, 7 digs, an assist, 11 points and 3 aces; Taylor Howard 15 digs, an assist, 17 points and 2 aces; Kendall Montgomery 13 assists, a kill, 9 points and 2 aces; Makayla Cline 15 assists, a kill and 4 points; Jerra Nelson 13 digs, an assist, 3 points and an ace; Reaghan Benjamin 8 kills, a block, 6 points and 2 aces; Leah Sampsdon 9 kills, a block and 2 digs; Alyssa Fellows 6 assists, 4 kills and 2 blocks; Caeden Bennett 4 kills, 3 assists, 2 blocks and 2 digs; Kaylee Mathas 5 assists, a point and an ace; and Lexi Nowicki 4 kills and 3 blocks.
JV — Riverton Parke won 25-11, 25-21.
Next — Riverton Parke (4-12) had its match Tuesday with West Vigo canceled and will play Thursday at Seeger. Shakamak (5-13) hosts Terre Haute North on Tuesday.
