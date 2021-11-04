The Shakamak High School girls basketball team enjoyed a 33-30 win for its season opener over host West Vigo on Thursday night.
It was Shakamak’s season opener, but West Vigo’s second contest of the season. The Vikings fell on Tuesday 46-22 to Edgewood.
West Vigo got off to a good start as they opened scoring. Ellie Easton scored the first points of the competition with a layup with 6:12 remaining in the first quarter. Easton concluded the first quarter leading her team in scoring with four points. Shakamak trailed 10-1 by the end of the first quarter.
“It took us a while to get rolling but I’m really proud of how our team responded,” said Shakamak coach Chase Rhoten. “We went on a big run and never really looked back and I’m proud.
Laniceon Holman opened scoring in the second quarter with a heavily contested layup putting West Vigo up 12-1 with 8:01 to go in the first half. After a momentum swinging 11-0 run by Shakamak Madeline Samm stole the ball while trailing 10-12 forcing West Vigo to foul with 5:23 to go in the first half. Samm made both shots at the charity stripe.
This led to Maci Eastin scoring on a jump shot from midrange putting West Vigo up 14-12 with 3:41 to go in the first half. After a few fouls led to Elayni Stone scored two out of four free throws which gave Shakamak a 18-14 lead heading into halftime.
“The message at halftime was we should have never been in that situation in the first quarter,” Rhoten explained. “I told them flat out that we should not be happy being up by four.”
Late in the third quarter, Jaci Stone stole the ball and scored a fast break putting Shakamak up 27-17 with 1:27 to go in the third quarter. This forced West Vigo to call a timeout. Coning out of timeout Stone forced another turnover and scored on another fast break putting the Vikings up 29-17 over West Vigo with 1:10 remaining in the third quarter. West Vigo trailed by the conclusion of the third quarter 29-19.
In the fourth quarter with 45.1 left West Vigo ran a full court press defense in hopes of cutting down a 33-28 lead. This led to the Vikings being fouled and scoring their two free throw shots, which concluded the contest.
“We play Terre Haute South on Tuesday,” said West Vigo coach Jon Kirchoff. “If we are not physical and can’t make plays, we won’t be able to win games this year."
SHAKAMAK (33) — E.Stone 1-3 8-12 12, J.Stone 5-8 1-2 12, Boram 2-9 0-2 4, Hammond 1-5 2-2 4, Webb 0-2 1-2 1, Samm 0-0 1-2 1, Steinfeldt 5-10 0-0 11. Totals 20-48 FG, 9-19 FT, 33 TP.
WEST VIGO (30) — M.Easton 5-12 1-3 10, E.Easton 4-8 0-2 9, Fennell 2-6 1-4 5, Holman 1-6 0-2 2. Totals 14-41 FG, 3-9 FT, 30 TP.
Shakamak=1=17=11=4=—=33
West Vigo=10=4=5=11=—=30
JV — Shakamak 33 (Jordyn Boram 4), West Vigo 30 (Lily Ramirez 9).
Next — Shakamak (1-0) will be playing in the North Putnam tournament next Thursday. West Vigo (0-1) will host Terre Haute South on Tuesday.
