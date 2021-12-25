Shakamak has been in and out of the Classic lineup on a couple of different occasions over the years and is one of the smallest schools in the field.
And although the school might be better known for its baseball successes, the Lakers have had many outstanding basketball moments too.
Here are five things to learn about Shakamak:
5. Loyalty — Is Shakamak like Hotel California? You can check out any time, but never leave?
Current Shakamak athletic director Jon Miller is a 1988 graduate of the school, and current coach Brodie Crowe is a 2013 graduate. On his staff is former Shakamak head coach Steve Brett, serving as a volunteer.
Brett was the coach when Crowe was a player, and during that time the Lakers had their best two Classic performances: third place in 2009 (Crowe was a freshman) and consolation-bracket champion in 2010.
Crowe, if you are doing your math, was also on the 2012 Lakers who were Class A state runners-up in baseball.
4. Other successes — Shakamak has won eight boys basketball sectionals in its history, with last year’s win one of the more surprising ones.
Coach Nate O’Neall’s last Laker team had just an 8-12 record during the 2020-21 regular season, but drew a first-round bye and beat White River Valley and then North Central — which had beaten tournament favorite Bloomfield — in the championship game. The Lakers then ran into a big Tindley team and lost at the regional.
3. Best Classic performances — Big offensive games for Shakamak were turned in by Billy Newton in 2009 and Tanner Yeryar in 2015, each scoring 34 points (Newton vs. Linton, Yeryar vs. Cloverdale).
Both of them also made the all-tournament team in those years, as did Justin Crody during the 2010 Classic.
2. Win big or go home — The Lakers went into their last pre-Classic game against Linton with a 2-3 record, yet were outscoring their opponents by an average of almost 10 points per game.
Two of the Lakers’ losses were close ones, including a last-second-shot loss at Sullivan. Shakamak also had just a five-point loss against North Knox despite a couple of key players being unavailable.
But its wins were huge: 57-15 at Vincennes Rivet in the season opener, and 52-13 over Washington Catholic.
Shakamak’s only decisive loss came against Bloomfield.
1. Stars — Sophomore J.T. May appears to be on his way to becoming one of the best players in Shakamak history, and helped hold the team together when it was short-handed.
Coy Gilbert, a do-it-all player in the mold of his older brother Lane, is expected back for the Classic and is also capable of big games, while Oscar Pegg is another key player.
