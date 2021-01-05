Was it revenge? Or maybe a belated thank you?
Whatever the reason, Linton's Miners handled Sullivan — the last team to beat them last year before their state-championship run — by a 67-33 score in girls high school basketball in the Miners' gym Tuesday night.
Vanessa Shafford had 20 points and six assists, while Haley Rose, Jaylee Hayes and freshman reserve Bradie Chambers scored 11 each for the Miners.
Gracie Shorter had a game-high 22 points for the Golden Arrows and Klaire Williams had seven points and a game-high nine rebounds. None of Gracie's points came in the first quarter, however, and the tone had been set in those opening eight minutes.
The tone was probably set in the first 40 seconds. Shafford scored off a steal, then Rose stole it and fed Shafford for a layup. Add another basket by Shafford, a three-point play by Rose and a driving layup by Hayes and Linton led 11-0 before Sullivan got on the board. It was 42-12 by halftime.
"Anytime you get beat, you take it personally," Shafford said after the game when asked if revenge was involved. "We're coming off a loss [to third-ranked Bedford North Lawrence on Dec. 22] and we just wanted to start the week off right and get ready for a long stretch [of tough games, including Hall of Fame Classic champion Evansville Memorial at Linton on Saturday]."
"[The Golden Arrows] were, and still are, a very good basketball team," Linton coach Jared Rehmel said. "Anytime you play the Shorter twins, anything can happen.
"Last year they punched us early and we could never get back. That might have been the difference that springboarded us to the next level."
"How did we go from that to this," coach Julie Meeks of the Arrows asked rhetorically. "We have young players out there and they just didn't gel tonight."
Sullivan never did get its offense rolling, shooting 26% from the field for the game and committing 18 turnovers to Linton's four in the first three quarters.
"That's a testament to [the Miners'] play and their defense," Meeks said. "They were 2A state champions last year and they're probably on their way to doing it again."
SULLIVAN (33) — D.Shorter 1-12 0-0 2, B.Perkinson 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 2-6 3-7 7, G.Shorter 7-16 5-10 22, Wiltermood 0-5 0-0 0, Mischler 1-1 0-2 2, K.Perkinson 0-1 0-0 0, Grindstaff 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 11-42 FG, 8-20 FT, 33 TP.
LINTON (67) — Rose 3-6 5-7 11, Hayes 5-8 0-0 11, G.Warrick 0-4 1-2 1, Shafford 8-13 2-2 20, Burgess 2-5 2-2 7, Thuis 1-1 2-2 4, C.Chambers 0-3 0-0 0, B.Chambers 4-7 1-3 11, Wall 0-0 0-0 0, Jerrells 1-1 0-1 2, Ab.Brownfield 0-0 0-0 0, McCammon 0-0 0-0 0, Al.Brownfield 0-0 0-0 0, Cooksey 0-0 0-0 0, A.Warrick 0-0 0-0 0, Miller 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-48 FG, 13-19 FT, 67 TP.
Sullivan=4=8=6=15=—=33
Linton=16=26=13=12=—=67
3-point shooting — Sullivan 3-21 (G.Shorter 3-11, D.Shorter 0-5, Wiltermood 0-5), Linton 6-18 (B.Chambers 2-4, Shafford 2-5, Burgess 1-2, Hayes 1-3, Rose 0-1, C.Chambers 0-3). Total fouls — Sullivan 15, Linton 20. Fouled out — none. Turnovers — Sullivan 19, Linton 8. Rebounds — Sullivan 36 (Williams 9, D.Shorter 7, G.Shorter 5, B.Perkinson 2, Wiltermood 2, Mischler 2, Grindstaff 2, K.Perkinson, Team 6), Linton 37 (G.Warrick 7, C.Chambers 5, Rose 4, Thuis 3, Hayes 2, Shafford 2, B.Chambers 2, Burgess, Wall, Ab.Brownfield, McCammon, Al.Brownfield, Team 7). Assists — Sullivan 6 (B.Perkinson 2, Wiltermood 2, K.Perkinson 2), Linton 14 (Shafford 6, Rose 2, Hayes 2, G.Warrick 2, Burgess, Thuis). Steals — Sullivan 4 (Williams 2, Wiltermood 2), Linton 10 (Shafford 3, B.Chambers 3, Rose, G.Warrick, Burgess, Thuis). Blocks —Sullivan 0, Linton 3 (Rose, Shafford, B.Chambers).
JV — Linton 64 (Audrey Warrick 20), Sullivan 14 (Lauren Craighead 6).
Next — Linton (13-1) plays Thursday at Vincennes Rivet. Sullivan (9-4) plays Friday at South Putnam.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.