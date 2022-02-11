Several Valley wrestlers competing in semistate

Several Wabash Valley wrestlers, including one female making her last hurrah at the high school level, will compete in the Evansville Reitz Semistate on Saturday at Ford Center.
Action will start at 10 a.m. EST. Admission is $12 for all day or $10 for one session. The championship session is expected to kick off at about 5:20 p.m.
West Vigo senior Torie Buchanan, listed as having a 27-8 record, will go against Center Grove freshman Eddie Goss (29-10) in the first round of the 113-pound weight class. Last season, she was the first Vigo County female wrestler to qualify for the IHSAA semistate. Now she’ll try to become the first county girl to make it to the state finals.
“My goals for Saturday are to go out and give my all no matter if I lose or win,” Buchanan told the Tribune-Star this week. “I really want to go to state this year. It’s been my goal since my freshman year. I’m not going to make it an easy match for anyone. I’ve been practicing hard all season long and even before season.”
Also in 113 is Terre Haute South junior Seth Brown (23-9), who will compete against Brownsburg sophomore Preston Haines (31-2).
In the 120 class, Sullivan junior Lane Gilbert (24-1 and a two-time past state finalist) and Northview junior Seth Cowden (25-2) will match up against Salem sophomore Harley Shocke (9-5) and Jennings County freshman Lane Kirchner (28-8) respectively.
Terre Haute South senior Harrison May (24-5) will butt heads with Corydon Central freshman Jayden Owsley (23-11) in the first round at 126, while Terre Haute South freshman Coy Bender (30-9) will trade holds with Evansville Central senior Aydan Amento (28-3) in 132.
Terre Haute South also will be represented in the next two classes with junior A.J. Sauer (12-5) squaring off against Brownsburg senior Gavin Garcia (36-2) at 138 and senior Nate Lommock (29-4) meeting Columbus East senior Kenton Wilson (22-10) at 145.
An alternate entry into the 170 class is West Vigo senior Rylan Hendricks (22-8). He’s matched up against Evansville Mater Dei senior Brody Baumann (27-0).
Terre Haute South junior Alex Rose (23-5) is pitted against Columbus East senior Jaden Durnil (35-3) at 182.
Terre Haute North’s most likely threat to move on one more weekend is 195-pound senior Sammy Saunders (34-3), who drew Pike senior Jakobe Leavell (22-4) in the first round. West Vigo junior Brock Higgins (16-16) also is in that class, where he’ll initially go one-on-one with Whiteland Community junior Sam Allen (9-1).
Another Terre Haute South senior, Christian Verst, will bring a 13-5 record to his first-round match against North Harrison senior Seth Kendall (25-2) at 220.
In the final class, 285, Terre Haute North senior Amar Gaffney (28-11) will trade mat skills with Evansville North senior Jacob Kyle (29-5).
“Several of our guys competing have been to semistate before and know what to expect,” Terre Haute South coach Gabe Cook assessed. “The others are excited and ready to go.
“We’re trying to not look at this tournament any differently than any other weekend. We have a pretty tough schedule, so everybody has seen this level of competition. . . . Our seniors, Lommock, May, and Verst, are awesome. They’ve worked incredibly hard for years and are grateful for this opportunity. It’s going to be a fun weekend.”
From the Terre Haute North perspective, coach Beau Pingleton also sounded optimistic about Saunders and Gaffney.
“Sammy and Amar have both put a great amount of time and dedication into the sport,” he mentioned. “From traveling to off-season tournaments, attending camps and giving back to our youth programs, we’ve spent a lot of time together. I have enjoyed coaching them and seeing them progress over the years. I’m excited to see them compete this weekend. Their draws are favorable and both are capable of qualifying for the state finals. They have had a great week of practice and preparation. I’m confident that they will wrestle the best matches of their season Saturday.”
Pingleton described Saunders as “an extremely hard worker and very determined . . . and a great leader for our team.”
Regarding Gaffney, the Patriots’ coach said: “He’s peaking at the right time and wrestling his best right now. Amar is one of the most improved kids on the team.”
The top four place winners in each class will advance to the state finals next weekend in Indianapolis.
