Seven ranked girls golf teams await Braves, Knights, Patriots

Cara Stuckey tried to retract her initial thought on the girls high school golf regional Saturday at Smock Golf Course in southeastern Marion County.
"It's brutal," the Terre Haute South coach said.
"It's gonna be a challenge," agreed Northview coach Josh Trout, "between the course and the level of competition."
Terre Haute North coach Brent Mier put it this way: "We're all gonna die there on Saturday."
North, South and Northview played in the same regional at the same course a year ago, when the Knights placed 12th, the Patriots 13th and the Braves — short-handed without an injured Sophie Boyll that day — 14th.
Stuckey clarified that her "brutal" description involved a long, difficult course with girls playing in foursomes — the result of those two facts being a very long day.
But, as Trout said, there's a level-of-competition problem too. Only the top three teams advance to the state finals, and the field at Smock includes seven teams in the top 20, six in the top 14, five in the top 10 and three in the top six (No. 2 Carmel, No. 3 Westfield and No. 6 Center Grove).
"At least it's a course we're familiar with," said Stuckey, whose Braves played in the Roncalli Invitational and the Franklin Central Invitational at Smock earlier this season, "so I hope we play with some confidence. With golf, you're just playing the course and yourself."
"The girls are excited to play the course again," said Trout, whose Knights were second behind South at last week's sectional. "[Most of them] had a chance to play it last year. And we're starting on the back nine, which I think is the easier part of the course, so I'm hoping we get some confidence going into the front."
"We were third in the sectional, and third by a good margin," said Mier. "Outside of [sectional medalist] Nikki [Bonilla], who played great, we didn't play well. It would be nice if we play better than we played [at the sectional]. That's our goal for this weekend."
The top three individuals who aren't on advancing teams also get a ticket to the state finals — although with at least four top-20 teams being left out, the battle for individual spots should also be fierce.
"Nikki has an outside shot at getting out," Mier said, "and so do Sophie [Boyll of South] and maybe Brooklee [Bussing of Northview]."
All three coaches plan to use the same five players who competed at the sectional: Boyll, Grace Kidwell, Abi Haller, Avery Kerr and Abi English of South; Bussing, Karsyn Kikta, Kyia Fox, Audrey Jackman and Makayla Beasley of Northview; and Bonilla, Rylee Roscoe, Karson Hart, Emma Lubbehusen and Celine Park of North.
"I'm just happy our season is still going," Stuckey concluded. "There were not many [COVID-19 problems]. We were able to stay healthy and get through the season.
"I've got a fun group, so I'm glad the season lasted this long."
