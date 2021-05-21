High school sports teams seeking guidance about celebrating Senior Nights could do worse than copy what West Vigo’s softball team did Friday evening.
Viking 12th-graders Alex Barnaby, Zoe Boatman, Alicia Elkins and Kenzie Rice were honored before the game — as was the late Harry Burris, a former Viking coach — and then all four made significant and often spectacular contributions as the home team downed Class A’s seventh-ranked Clay City 6-0.
“It was big for us to win with these girls going out of here on Senior Night,” coach Chris Nidiffer said after the game. “We did what we wanted to do, and we got our 20th win of the season.”
Rice pitched a three-hitter, walking three and striking out seven, and after stranding two Clay City runners in the top of the first inning she was in control the rest of the way — with occasional help from catcher Avery Funk.
“It was a good one,” Rice agreed, despite a spell in the top of the third inning when she threw seven straight pitches out of — well out of — the strike zone before Funk visited the circle.
That was expected. Rice’s pregame remarks that were read over the public address system lavished praise on the Viking catcher.
“We’ve been best friends since we were 8 years old,” Rice said.
With one out in the bottom of the inning, Rice grounded a single up the middle and Barnaby followed with a towering drive to center field. Clay City’s Hailey Hoffman never gave up but ran out of real estate as Barnaby’s drive cleared the 10-foot fence for her 15th homer of the season.
“They have a great player in Barnaby,” said Clay City coach Jason Sinders, who walked the Viking third baseman intentionally the next two times she came to the plate. “I wasn’t going to pitch to her at all, and now I wish I hadn’t.”
Barnaby’s first intentional pass followed Rice’s third-inning double off the center-field fence in the third, and the Eels escaped that jam. But the other two seniors padded the lead in the fourth when Boatman singled and came around on a bunt by Molly Rohrbach, a single by Elkins and a wild pitch.
Boatman and Elkins then became two of the best defensive players on the field, Elkins robbing Clay City’s Tasha Jenkins with a running catch in the fifth and handling three other well hit drives with aplomb and Boatman ranging behind second base to throw out Demi Wolfe of the Eels in the top of the sixth.
“We got so hyped when Zoe did that,” Barnaby said after the game, “and also that line drive to Alicia. On Senior Night you want to show out, and I think we did that.”
Rice was robbed of a hit her third time up by Clay City second baseman Charly Koehler in the bottom of the fifth, but the Clay City defense didn’t do as well the rest of the inning. Adalynn Harris had already scored after her hit and two overthrows and Barnaby’s next intentional walk preceded hits by Carlea Funk, Boatman and Avery Funk that gave West Vigo its final runs.
“[Rice] did a good job and placed the ball pretty well,” Sinders said after the game, “but I don’t know if we got off the bus.
“[The Vikings] came out ready to play, and why wouldn’t they, it being Senior Day,” he added.
For the Viking seniors?
“It’s bittersweet,” Barnaby said. “I’m super sad I don’t get to play on this field again but I’m super grateful to have had this experience with everybody. These are my best friends.”
“It’s very emotional,” Rice agreed. “We put all our hard work onto this field.”
Both teams now hope and expect to be major factors as their respective sectionals begin Monday. The Eels have a bye at their field and begin Tuesday, while West Vigo goes to Edgewood for a Monday matchup against Owen Valley.
“Going in [to postseason play] with a win is always a good positive,” Nidiffer said. “We’ve got a good Owen Valley team coming up, but we’re not ready to be done yet.”
CLAY CITY (AB-R-H-RBI) — Hoffman cf-rf 2-0-1-0, Koehler 2b 3-0-0-0, Thompson ss 2-0-0-0, Harris c 3-0-1-0, Wolfe p-1b 3-0-0-0, Secrest 1b-p-cf 2-0-0-0, Miller 3b 3-0-1-0, Moshos dp-p 2-0-0-0, Sankey ph 1-0-0-0, Crabb lf 0-0-0-0, Jenkins rf 3-0-0-0. Totals 24-0-3-0.
WEST VIGO (AB-R-H-RBI) — Harris 2b 4-1-1-0, Rice p 4-1-3-0, Barnaby 3b 2-2-1-2, Weir 3b 0-0-0-0, C.Funk 1b 4-1-1-0, Boatman ss 3-1-2-1, Beeler ss 0-0-0-0, A.Funk c 3-0-1-1, Rohrbach rf 2-0-0-0, Elkins lf 3-0-1-0, Fennell lf 0-0-0-0, Dunkin cf 2-0-0-0. Totals 27-6-10-4.
Clay City=000=000=0=—=0
West Vigo=200=130=x=—=6
E — Crabb, Harris. LOB — CC 6, WV 7. 2B — Rice, A.Funk. HR — Barnaby. SH — Rohrbach.
Clay City=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Wolfe (L)=4.1=8=6=6=2=2
Secrest=0.2=1=0=0=0=1
Moshos=1=1=0=0=1=0
West Vigo=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Rice (W)=7=3=0=0=3=7
WP — Wolfe 2. T — 1:35.
Next — West Vigo (20-9) plays Owen Valley on Monday at the Class 3A Edgewood Sectional. Clay City (17-6) plays Eminence on Tuesday at the Class A Clay City Sectional.
