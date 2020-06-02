Makenzie Barger had, unfortunately, started to notice what should have been the milestones of her senior high school softball season at Northview.
"At first I just didn't believe [that the season would be lost to COVID-19]," she said earlier this week. "Then I started seeing, 'Oh wow, this would have been our first game. Oh wow, this would have been a tournament.' "
And had she checked her calendar Tuesday, she might have said, "Oh wow, this was our regional game."
"We had been planning on being at the regional," coach Kathy Vossmer of the Knights admitted. "We were planning on winning the regional. The girls were looking big, even when I was trying to keep them focused small."
But whether they were thinking one game at a time or dreaming about a trip to Purdue for the state finals, the girls from Northview had the same outcome as all the other spring high school teams that found themselves without a season.
"We had five seniors [Barger, Halle Ellis, newcomer Emme Morris, Haley Richey and Dani White]," Vossmer pointed out. "We had strong starting pitching with [Ellis] united with [Terre Haute South transfer] Lauren Sackett . . . we had juniors who have started since they were freshmen, the girls got along really well . . . everyone was excited."
Besides the seniors, the 2020 Northview juniors — who will give the Knights a nice nucleus next spring — included three-year starters Lyvi Notter and Ellie Carter, versatile Hayden Smith and Sackett, who brought a dangerous bat with her in addition to one of the Wabash Valley's power arms. "We lost some hitting [from the 2019 team], but we still would've been pretty good," Ellis predicted.
Last year's Class 3A regional appearance was an 11-1 home loss to eventual state champion New Palestine, which beat every postseason opponent by 10 runs or more. The Dragons, after three straight state titles, would have been bumped to Class 4A and the sectional would have been a tough one, but the Knights were looking forward to all of that.
But the news is not all sad, despite the fact that at least one of the senior Knights might have been the unluckiest softball player around. Four of the five will be playing college softball, and the fifth has bigger goals in mind.
"I'm fortunate that I have two other sisters," said Richey, whose older sister Maddy had a brief, all-on-the-road season at Indiana State this spring and whose younger sister Rylee would have been playing as a sophomore with the Knights. "I get to hit with them, we take some grounders . . . I practice all the time, and for awhile I was taking hitting lessons in Casey [with Dave Shawver]."
Richey will be attending Parkland College at Champaign, Ill., and is hoping to play a few summer games for a Northview team that's in the planning stages. "I was looking forward to another sectional win and going farther with my team," she said, "but at least I'll have a couple more games with them [if the summer team materializes]."
"Definitely [we were expecting] a winning season," said Ellis. "I was excited to play with my new teammates; me and [Sackett] would have worked together so well."
Ellis is currently pitching to her dad in preparation for her freshman year at Lincoln Trail in the fall. "I know [first-year coach Erica Arnold] is doing good recruiting [at Lincoln Trail]," Ellis said. "I was going to [pitching] lessons, and I think they're going to pick back up. I'm just doing work on my arm."
Morris, also a transfer from South, was disappointed not to get to play games with the Knights. "I had played with a lot of them in my younger years," she said.
In the fall she'll be going to Concord (W.V.) University to play. "I've been doing a lot of sprints and weights," she said. "Classes start Aug. 17, and [Concord is] on track for starting in the fall."
The unlucky player is Barger, because she didn't get to play as a junior either.
"I popped my shoulder out playing travel [softball] before my junior year, but I was able to play basketball," she said this week. "Then I started having pain."
Barger elected to have surgery prior to last year's softball season, leaving her as what Vossmer called "a student coach."
"I gave it my all on the bench," Barger said. "I pushed my teammates, and they were pushing me."
But then, after competing in volleyball and basketball, there was no senior softball season either.
"It was like a little piece had been taken out of me, knowing I would not get to play with these girls again," she said.
But some email conversations with a friend who was playing at Indiana Tech resulted in a visit to campus, then an offer to come and play.
"I loved it up there," said Barger, looking forward to being in Fort Wayne in the fall. "It was a no-brainer."
Dani White had a hard-luck story this spring too. A trusted reserve in previous seasons, she was in a position to be a varsity starter for the first time.
"I was pretty upset [about not having a season]," she said. "I was really looking forward to this season. I knew we were going to go far and I was going to be playing third base and getting some good playing time."
Tough as that break was, however, White had already been scouted by colleges for a different reason.
"I'm going to the IUPUI Honors College," said White, who was recently named an Academic All-State selection. She'll be getting the school's prestigious Chancellor's Scholarship as she studies pre-med, with majors in psychology and neuroscience.
