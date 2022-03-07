SECTIONAL ROUNDUP: More heroics from Kelley lift Sullivan to second straight sectional title

On Friday against Washington, it was a crossover dribble that set Sullivan's Randy Kelley in motion for a game-winning shot.
On Saturday, against Pike Central in the title game of the Class 3A Princeton Sectional? Kelley pulled a different game-winning club out of his bag.
This time, it was a step-back 13-footer with 5.2 seconds left that lifted the Golden Arrows to their second straight sectional title with a 55-53 overtime win over Pike Central.
Kelley beat Pike Central's Braden Howald off the dribble. He then had to avert the shot-block attempt by Peyton Howald, which he did with his step-back jumper.
Kelley led Sullivan (23-2) with 18 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter and overtime. Jackson Hills added 16 for the Golden Arrows.
Despite Kelley's fourth-quarter output, the Chargers (11-13) roared back to tie the game with a 24-point final quarter after being down seven to start the final period. Pike Central only played six players and were led by Julian Gish's 18-point effort.
Sullivan advances to the Washington Regional where it will play North Harrison at noon next Saturday. Evansville Bosse and Lawrenceburg will play in the morning semifinal.
SULLIVAN (55) — Kelley 5 8-12 18, Adams 2 1-1 6, R. Roshel 3 2-2 9, Ridgway 2 0-0 4, Hills 8 0-0 16, Gettinger 1 0-0 2. 21 FG, 11-15 FT, 55 TP.
PIKE CENTRAL (53) — Sorgius 5 4-5 16, P. Howald 3 0-0 7, B. Howald 1 0-0 2, Morton 4 2-4 10, Gish 7 1-2 18, Ridao 0-0 0-0 0. 20 FG, 7-11 FT, 53 TP.
Sullivan=16=7=10=17=5=—=55
Pike Central=15=5=6=24=3=—=53
3-point goals — Adams, Roshel; Gish 3, Sorgius 2, P. Howald. Total fouls — S 14, PC 12. Fouled out — Hills.
Next — Sullivan (23-2) plays North Harrison at Noon next Saturday in the Class 3A Washington Regional. Pike Central finished its season with an 11-13 record.
I I I
In other sectional games:
• Linton 37, South Knox 33 — At Bicknell, the Miners won their fourth straight sectional as they edged the Spartans in the Class 2A North Knox Sectional title game.
Joey Hart scored 19 and Drew Smith tallied 10, nearly all of Linton's points, in the sectional title victory.
Linton (22-4) moves on to the Class 2A Southridge Regional where it will play Clarksville Providence at noon. Forest Park and Paoli play in the morning semifinal.
• Southmont 65, Parke Heritage 48 — At Putnamville, the Mounties won their first sectional since 1994 as Southmont dominated the Class 2A South Putnam Sectional title game.
Parke Heritage finished the season with a 16-10 record. Southmont moved on to the Class 2A Greenfield-Central Regional where it will play Eastern Hancock.
• Bloomfield 47, North Central 39 — At Switz City, Baylin Graf scored all 16 of his points in the second half for Bloomfield as the Cardinals won the Class A White River Valley Sectional over North Central.
North Central finished its season with a 15-9 record. Bloomfield (20-6) moved on to the Class A Martinsville Regional where the Cardinals will play Jac-Cen-Del in the noon contest. Indianapolis Lutheran and Metropolitan play in the other semifinal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.