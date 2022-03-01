The host Mustangs surged past the Wildcats with a 26-point fourth quarter, one that wiped out South Vermillion's three-point lead entering the final period.
Aidan Wallace led South Vermillion (12-13) with 22 points. Lucas Uselman added 16 points for the Wildcats. South Vermillion played without Anthony Garzolini in the contest.
Caden Huttenlocker led Edgewood with 25 points as the Mustangs advanced to play Brownstown Central at 6 p.m. on Friday.
The Edgewood Sectional is also active on Wednesday. West Vigo plays Northview at 6 p.m. and Owen Valley tackles Brown County at 7:30 p.m. The winners play each other at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
EDGEWOOD (65) — Norris 1 0-0 3, Hammonds 1 4-4 6, Huttenlocker 10 3-5 25, Robinson 3 1-2 8, Sims 8 2-3 18, J. White 1 2-2 5, Boggs 0 0-0 0. 24 FG, 12-16 FT, 65 TP.
SOUTH VERMILLION (57) — Hawkins 1 0-2 2, Bush 2 0-0 4, A. Wallace 7 5-7 22, Corenflos 0 5-6 5, C. Wallace 2 2-2 8, Uselman 5 2-2 16, Conder 0 0-0 0, Coleman 0 0-0 0, Terry 0 0-0 0. 17 FG, 14-19 FT, 57 TP.
Edgewood=9=15=15=26=—=65
South Vermillion=13=15=14=15=—=57
3-point goals — Huttenlocker 2, Robinson, Norris, J. White; Uselman 4, A. Wallace 3, C. Wallace 2. Total fouls — E 16, SV 13.
Next — Edgewood (12-13) plays Brownstown in a Class 3A Edgewood Sectional semifinal. South Vermillion concluded its season with a 12-13 record.
Class A WRV Sectional
• Bloomfield 50, Shakamak 35 — At Switz City, Baylin Graf scored 21 points as the Cardinals defeated the Lakers in a Class A sectional battle of two strong SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference teams.
Coy Gilbert scored 16 points to lead Shakamak.
Bloomfield advanced to play winless Eminence at 6 p.m. on Friday. There is action at White River Valley on Wednesday. The host Wolverines play Clay City at 6 p.m. and Lighthouse Christian tangles with North Central at 7:30 p.m. The winners of those two games play at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
