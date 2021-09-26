Bloomington South will be a first-round test for each of the Terre Haute high schools as a result of soccer pairings drawn Sunday by the Indiana High School Athletic Association.
In the girls Class 3A tournament at Bloomington North, it will be Terre Haute North facing the Panthers — who beat the Patriots 4-0 early in the season — in the first round, with Terre Haute South awaiting the winner between Martinsville and the host Cougars.
Terre Haute North hosts the Class 3A boys sectional this year, but it will be Terre Haute South facing Bloomington South in a first-round match.
The host Patriots open the tournament against Martinsville, with Northview and Bedford North Lawrence in the second match. Bloomington North has the bye in a seven-team bracket and will face either the host Patriots or the Artesians.
In Class 2A girls play, the key match at Owen Valley is the opener between West Vigo and Northview. The Vikings beat the Knights a few days ago but Northview is a four-time defending champion.
The Class 2A boys sectional returns to Monrovia, where Sullivan opens against Edgewood — winner to face South Vermillion — and West Vigo plays Owen Valley. Defending champion Monrovia drew Brown County.
Class A girls sectionals are hosted by Sullivan, including Bloomfield and White River Valley in addition to the Golden Arrows, and by Southmont, where South Vermillion opens with Covington.
A Class A boys sectional at South Knox includes Bloomfield and WRV.
Games will be scheduled Oct. 4 through Oct. 9
Girls
Class 3A, at Bloomington North
Martinsville vs. Bloomington North, Terre Haute North vs. Bloomington South, Terre Haute South vs. Winner Match 1
Class 2A, at Owen Valley
Northview vs. West Vigo, Owen Valley vs. Edgewood, Brown County vs. Winner Match 1
Class A, at Sullivan
Washington Catholic vs. Bloomfield, White River Valley vs. North Knox, Sullivan vs. Vincennes Rivet, South Knox vs. Winner Match 1
Class A, at Southmont
Cascade vs. Southmont, South Vermillion vs. Covington, Monrovia vs. North Putnam, Trader's Point Christian vs. Winner Match 1
Boys
Class 3A, at Terre Haute North
Terre Haute North vs. Martinsville, Northview vs. Bedford North Lawrence, Terre Haute South vs. Bloomington South, Bloomington North vs. Winner Match 1
Class 2A, at Monrovia
Sullivan vs. Edgewood, Owen Valley vs. West Vigo, Monrovia vs. Brown County, South Vermillion vs. Winner Match 1
Class A, at South Knox
North Knox vs. White River Valley, Vincennes Rivet vs. Mitchell, Washington Catholic vs. South Knox, Lighthouse Christian vs. Bloomfield
