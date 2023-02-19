Pairings were announced Sunday for the 113th Indiana High School Athletic Association boys basketball state tournament.
First-round games will begin Tuesday, February 28, with championship games set for Saturday, March 4.
In Class 4A, No. 3-ranked Brownsburg is the pre-tourney favorite with an 18-3 record and will meet Terre Haute North (14-9) in the first semifinal game. Terre Haute South will play Avon (the only losing record in the field) in Tuesday’s opener, with the winner meeting Plainfield in the semifinals.
In Class 3A, Northview will host a sectional including six Western Indiana Conference teams plus South Vermillion.
Indian Creek appears to be the favorite going in, leading the WIC with a 9-0 record headed into their regular season finale on Friday with South Putnam.
While the Braves are 11-7 overall, they are just 2-7 against non-WIC teams. Five of Indian Creek’s losses came to Class 4A teams.
West Vigo has the best record going into the last week of the regular season at 12-11, and the Vikings have won five of their last six games. Indian Creek and West Vigo are the only teams with winning records in the field.
The Vikings open up play with Edgewood in Wednesday’s second quarterfinal game. Host Northview opens the tourney meeting Owen Valley on Tuesday. West Vigo’s Zeke Tanoos is the state’s 34th leading scorer at 20.1 points per game, while Northview senior guard Drew Cook is 10th at 22.6 points per game.
In Class 2A, several Parke and Putnam County teams will play at Southmont, while top-ranked Linton and No. 15 Sullivan will both compete at North Knox.
At Southmont, four of the seven teams have winning records led by Southmont at 15-6 and Parke Heritage at 14-9. Parke Heritage has beaten five of the other six sectional teams, and plays at Southmont on Tuesday night in its regular-season finale. The Wolves are led by freshman guard Treigh Schelsky, the state’s 47th leading scorer at 19.2 points per game.
At Linton, four teams have won at least 14 games — led by the Miners with 21 victories. They won the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic in December, and suffered their only loss in a game against a larger school in Kentucky.
No. 15 Sullivan opens the tourney against South Knox (14-7), while Linton plays Paoli (16-5) in the second quarterfinal game. Senior guard Luke Adams is the 25th-leading scorer in the state at 21.0 points per game.
In Class 1A, several Clay and Greene County teams play at White River Valley and North Vermillion competes at Fountain Central.
At White River Valley, top-ranked Bloomfield appears to be the pre-tourney favorite. The Cardinals meet Clay City (16-6) in the first round. Bloomfield won a 69-53 decision in December.
At Fountain Central, the No. 4 hosts — coached by former South Putnam coach Greg Dean — are 18-4 and have the only winning record in the field.
CLASS 4A
At Plainfield
Tuesday, February 28
7 p.m. — Terre Haute South (13-10) vs. Avon (9-12)
Friday, March 3
6 p.m. — Terre Haute North (14-9) vs. Brownsburg (18-3)
7:30 p.m. — Plainfield (16-5) vs. Terre Haute South-Avon winner
Saturday, March 4
7 p.m. — Championship game
CLASS 3A
At Northview
Tuesday, February 28
7 p.m. — Northview (8-14) vs. Owen Valley (7-14)
Wednesday, March 1
6 p.m. — South Vermillion (8-14) vs. Brown County (0-21)
7:30 p.m. — Edgewood (9-13) vs. West Vigo (12-11)
Friday, March 3
6 p.m. — Indian Creek (11-7) vs. Owen Valley-Northview winner
7:30 p.m. — South Vermillion-Brown County winner vs. Edgewood-West Vigo winner
Saturday, March 4
7 p.m. — Championship game
CLASS 2A
At Southmont
Tuesday, February 28
7 p.m. — Greencastle (6-16) vs. Parke Heritage (15-8)
Wednesday, March 1
6 p.m. — North Putnam (13-9) vs. Southmont (15-6)
7:30 p.m. — Cloverdale (2-21) vs. Riverton Parke (8-13)
Friday, March 3
6 p.m. — South Putnam (11-8) vs. Greencastle-Parke Heritage winner
7:30 p.m. — North Putnam-Southmont winner vs. Cloverdale-Riverton Parke winner
Saturday, March 4
7 p.m. — Championship game
At North Knox
Tuesday, February 28
7 p.m. — No. 15 Sullivan (16-6) vs. South Knox (14-7)
Wednesday, March 1
6 p.m. — North Knox (4-17) vs. Mitchell (5-16)
7:30 p.m. — Paoli (16-5) vs. No. 1 Linton (21-1)
Friday, March 3
6 p.m. — Eastern Greene (7-15) vs. Sullivan-South Knox winner
7:30 p.m. — North Knox-Mitchell winner vs. Paoli-Linton winner
Saturday, March 4
7 p.m. — Championship game
CLASS 1A
At White River Valley
Tuesday, February 28
7 p.m. — Shakamak (12-9) vs. Lighthouse Christian Academy (15-6)
Wednesday, March 1
6 p.m. — White River Valley (5-17) vs. Dugger Union (8-12)
7:30 p.m. — No. 1 Bloomfield (19-3) vs. Clay City (16-6)
Friday, March 3
6 p.m. — North Central (11-11) vs. Shakamak-Lighthouse Christian Academy winner
7:30 p.m. — White River Valley-Dugger Union winner vs. Bloomfield-Clay City winner
Saturday, March 4
7 p.m. — Championship game
At Fountain Central
Tuesday, February 28
6 p.m. — No. 4 Fountain Central (18-4) vs. Attica (0-20)
7:30 p.m. — Clinton Central (4-17) vs. Faith Christian (8-13)
Friday, March 3
6 p.m. — North Vermillion (6-15) vs. Attica-Fountain Central winner
7:30 p.m. — Rossville (11-11) vs. Clinton Central-Faith Christian winner
Saturday, March 4
7 p.m. — Championship game
