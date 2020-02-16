Three of the four girls high school basketball teams at the Class 2A Paris Sectional have at least one thing in common — the desire for revenge against the host Tigers, today or eventually.
Teutopolis and Tolono Unity play the sectional opener at 6 p.m. CST, with the top-ranked and unbeaten Tigers playing St. Joseph-Ogden in the second game.
The sectional championship game is 7 p.m. CST on Thursday.
Paris is 33-0 for the season, while St. Joe-Ogden is 20-10, Teutopolis 23-8 and Tolono Unity 22-9.
Closest call for the Tigers has been their first meeting with Teutopolis on Dec. 30 at the Charleston Tournament. The Tigers and Wooden Shoes went to overtime, but Paris dominated the extra four minutes and won 44-35, then hosted the same team three days later and won 55-44.
Paris has beaten the other teams on the road: 65-44 at St. Joe-Ogden on Nov. 26, 77-41 at Tolono Unity on Dec. 7.
The Tigers had been without Karrington Krabel, their leading scorer during the 2018-2019 season, for a few games recently, but Krabel was back in action on Friday and scored 15 points in the 71-46 win over Sullivan in the championship game of the Sullivan Regional.
Sarah Isaf, this season's leading scorer, had 20 points in that game and sophomore Madyson Rigdon added 19.
Winner of the Paris Sectional will advance to a Super-Sectional game at McLeansboro on Feb. 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.