As Wabash Valley girls high school basketball fans get ready for sectional play this week — tradtionally, the weather looks bad — their favorite teams come in four tiers.
There are teams who are supposed to win. Parke Heritage might be the only Valley team in this tier, although North Central has a very good argument.
There are teams who appear to be favorites. If the Thunderbirds aren't in the first group they are at least in this one, and Northview might be as well.
There are teams with legitimate sectional hopes, whether favored or not. Terre Haute North, Sullivan, Linton, Bloomfield and Shakamak belong in this group; sorry, North Vermillion.
The fourth tier consists of teams who are taking it one game at a time and hoping for the best. Everybody else, in other words.
Here are the tournament-by-tournament outlooks, with some help from John Harrell and Jeff Sagarin.
• Class 4A, at Brownsburg — North's Patriots have a glittering record and a history of looking overpowering against teams they think they can beat. That's bad news for Terre Haute South's Braves, who lost to North 66-28 not quite three weeks ago.
Three of the other four teams in the field have beaten North handily, however, and the Patriots will have to beat at least one of those to keep their goal viable. Brownsburg is the defending champion.
• Class 3A, at Northview — The Knights have the best record, haven't lost to any potential sectional opponent and are playing at home. Maybe they're supposed to win too.
Northview's win over Edgewood — a potential Friday night foe — was by just one point, however. And in the other bracket is defending champion Brownstown Central, a mystery to the other five teams.
• Class 3A, at Washington — The host Hatchets are 20-3, 5-0 against teams from this sectional field, defending champions, and their most recent two losses were at the Hall of Fame Tournament in late December.
That makes them a pretty strong favorite, but Sullivan is in the bye bracket after an outstanding season. Linton drew the Hatchets — and lost by 11 during the regular season — but has a nice long tournament winning streak to bolster its chances.
• Class 2A, at Southmont — Parke Heritage has beaten everybody in the field, and none of the games were squeakers.
Sagarin's ratings somehow pick North Putnam, but the Cougars — who lost to Parke Heritage by 13 — have a tougher way to go.
• Class A, at Attica — North Vermillion had won nine straight until its season finale and won sectionals in 2019 and 2020 before losing the title game to Clinton Central last year.
Lafayette Central Catholic is in the field now, however. The Knights haven't played any of their potential sectional foes, but are 19-4; Sagarin gives them the best chance to win a state championship among all the teams in these six sectionals.
• Class A, at Clay City — North Central has the best record (including a win at Parke Heritage last week) and is 6-0 against sectional foes. The Thunderbirds won sectionals in 2019 and 2020.
Bloomfield beat the T-Birds to win sectionals in 2018 and last year — North Central beat the Cardinals by five points this season — but will probably have to get past Shakamak in a semifinal game.
Class 4A, at Brownsburg
Tuesday — Plainfield (14-8) vs. Avon (7-16), 6 p.m., followed by Terre Haute North (17-7) vs. Terre Haute South (4-18)
Friday — Brownsburg (13-10) vs. Plainfield-Avon winner, followed by Mooresville (15-8) vs. North-South winner
Class 3A, at Northview
Tuesday — Owen Valley (10-14) vs. Brownstown Central (13-11), 7 p.m.
Wednesday — Brown County (3-19) vs. Northview (19-4), 6 p.m., followed by Edgewood (18-4) vs. South Vermillion (6-16)
Friday — West Vigo (10-13) vs. OV-BC winner, 6 p.m., followed by Wednesday winners
Class 3A, at Washington
Tuesday — Princeton (11-9) vs. Vincennes Lincoln (14-8), 6:30 p.m., followed by Washington (20-3) vs. Linton (14-7)
Friday — Sullivan (17-5) vs. Princeton-Vincennes winner, followed by Pike Central (4-17) vs. Washington-Linton winner
Class 2A, at Southmont
Tuesday — South Putnam (10-12) vs. Parke Heritage (17-6), 6 p.m., followed by North Putnam (14-8) vs. Cloverdale (8-15)
Friday — Southmont (9-11) vs. SP-PH winner, 6 p.m., followed by Riverton Parke (5-17) vs. NP-Cloverdale winner
Class A, at Attica
Tuesday — North Vermillion (16-8) vs. Covington (7-13), 6 p.m., followed by Clinton Central (12-10) vs. Faith Christian (9-13)
Friday — Attica (0-19) vs. NV-Covington winner, 6 p.m., followed by Lafayette Central Catholic (19-4) vs. CC-FC winner
Class A, at Clay City
Tuesday — Shakamak (10-11) vs. Clay City (2-20), 7 p.m.
Wednesday — North Central (17-6) vs. Bloomington Lighthouse (6-12), 6 p.m., followed by White River Valley (6-15) vs. Eminence (12-7)
Friday — Bloomfield (10-11) vs. Shakamak-CC winner, 6 p.m., followed by Wednesday winners
