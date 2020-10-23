Northview’s game is to run the ball and control the clock and the Knights do it well.
That ethos was on display for most of the first half against Evansville Memorial. Northview dominated time of possession and had the early edge in first downs. Combined with a physical Knights’ defense? All seemed well.
However, Evansville Memorial did two things that Northview couldn’t do – force turnovers and conjure big plays. Both proved decisive in the latter part of the second quarter.
The Tigers scored 21 points in the final 4 minutes, 5 seconds of the half and that 21-point outburst was enough to give the defending state champions the cushion they needed to earn a 28-6 victory over Northview at Evansville Bosse’s Enlow Field.
“The second quarter was a disaster for us,” Northview coach Mark Raetz said.
Korbin Allen rushed for 148 yards and caught a touchdown pass for the Knights, but Northview (7-3) was eliminated and still seeks its first-ever football sectional title.
Northview’s first series was a case study in how the Knights play. There were 12 plays that gained 44 yards which took up 5 minutes, 11 seconds of game clock, but there was no reward. Northview gave the ball up on downs at the Memorial 27. Later, Northview drove to the Memorial 13, but were undone by an interception in the end zone.
Northview’s defense stuffed the Tigers on their first two series, but not the third. The key play was a 23-yard completion to Xavier Tyler on 4th-and-10 from the Northview 29. One play later, Tyler took a pitch left to open scoring and give the Tigers a 6-0 lead.
“I felt like we were in good positions with the calls we wanted. Their quarterback is a helluva player. He made some really good throws and their receivers made good contested catches,” Raetz said.
On Northview’s third play from scrimmage after the touchdown, Northview quarterback Keegan Garrison was intercepted by Memorial’s Evan Quick at the Knights’ 33. Two plays later, Connor Agler received a shovel pass, went around the left end, and found daylight for a 33-yard touchdown. In the span of 1:07 of game time, the game went from stalemate to 14-0 Memorial lead.
It got worse for the Knights. Memorial got the ball at their own 30 with 48 seconds left in the half, but executed a perfect two-minute drill. Pass completions of 32, 25 and a 13-yard touchdown catch by Dominic Norman gave the Tigers a 21-0 lead with just 14 seconds left in the first half.
“They got the ball back and scored in three plays. All three were plays I felt like [the ball] hung up and we could have made a play. We just didn’t,” Raetz said.
Northview didn’t gain a first down in the second quarter.
The even nature that characterized most of the first half returned in the second. A 24-yard run by Allen on Northview’s first play of the second half gave hope, but Northview gave the ball up on downs at the Memorial 36.
The Knights would not get closer to the end zone again until it was too late. Attempts to ignite a passing game were met with Memorial’s pass rush as the Tigers had three second-half sacks.
Memorial put the game out of reach with a 40-yard touchdown pass from Memorial quarterback Colton Pence to John Shea sealed the game with 5:54 left. Northview did add a 17-yard touchdown catch by Korbin Allen with 1:27 left to avoid the shutout.
Raetz was happy the Knights had a conference championship-winning season after COVID-19 hung over it like a specter all season long. He just wishes the season would have lasted longer.
“It was kind of exhausting at the beginning of the season. You’re going day-by-day, doing new things, wearing masks and santizing everything. At Week 3, we got used to it and got into a regular flow. I thought our kids played really well for the most part,” Raetz said. “I just wish we would have played better in the second quarter and got over this hump.”
The Tigers (7-3) moved on to play Evansville Reitz next week.
Northview=0=0=0=6=-=6
Evansville Memorial=0=21=0=7=-=28
EM – Xavier Tyler 6 run (kick failed), 4:05 2Q.
EM – Conner Agler 33 pass from Colton Pence (Dominic Norman from Pence), 2:58 2Q.
EM – Norman 13 pass from Pence (Nico Brougham kick), :14 2Q.
EM – John Shea 40 pass from Pence (Brougham kick), 5:54 4Q.
N – Korbin Allen 17 pass from Keegan Garrison (kick failed), 1:27 4Q.
=N=EM
First downs=16=11
Rush.-Yds.=39-192=19-135
Rec. Yds=104=182
C-A-I=10-22-2=10-20-0
Fumb/Lost=1-0=0-0
Pen/Yds.=3-15=6-37
Punts/Avg.=3-32.7=4-30.3
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing - Northview: Allen 22-148, Garrison 12-32, Vinny Bonomo 2-11, Ilias Gordon 3-1. Evansville Memorial: Tyler 11-91, Josh Russell 3-31, Pence 3-11, Will Rogers 1-3, Agler 1-(-1).
Passing - Northview: Garrison 10-22-2, 104. Evansville Memorial: Pence 10-20-0, 182.
Receiving - Northview: Allen 4-37, Bonomo 3-33, Braxton Sampson 1-18, Easton Morgan 1-9, Gordon 1-7. Evansville Memorial: Tyler 2-55, Agler 2-50, Norman 2-16, Russell 2-(-4), Shea 1-40, Leo Collins 1-25.
Next – Evansville Memorial (7-3) plays Evansville Reitz next Friday. Northview concluded its season with a 7-3 record.
