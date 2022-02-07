Second quarter dooms Arrows in Washington Sectional semifinal

The Sullivan High School girls basketball team that had won 17 of its first 21 games this season showed up in the second half of a semifinal game Monday night at the Class 3A Washington Sectional.
Unfortunately, the Sullivan team that hadn't played in nearly two weeks and had been able to practice just once in the past five days had dug a huge hole in the first half, and Vincennes Lincoln pulled away late for a 61-42 victory.
The Golden Arrows had beaten the Alices 56-50 in Sullivan's season opener Nov. 4, but since then Vincennes had gotten one player back from injury and accepted the transfer of the player who was their leading scorer and rebounder on Monday. Sullivan, on the other hand, had gotten a big boost back then from freshman Jacie Wilson, who has been bothered by an injury pretty much ever since.
The Arrows still jumped out to an 8-5 lead as Gracie Shorter hit two free throws and a 3-pointer, Klaire Williams made a layup and Avery Wiltermood hit a free throw. A basket by Wilson, who made brief appearances Monday, made it a 10-10 tie. Then the roof caved in.
Vincennes closed out the first quarter with a pair of 3-pointers by Dani Kroeger, then got the first 16 points of the second quarter. That's a 22-0 run and a 32-10 lead that Sullivan worked to overcome the rest of the way.
"The second quarter hurt us," coach Julie Meeks said after the game. "We just couldn't score, and [the Alices] had some players hit big shots. We got ourselves in a hole; we kept coming back, but then [late in the game] we couldn't score again."
A three-point play by Lexi Grindstaff with 1:34 left before halftime gave Sullivan its first second-quarter points. Delainey Shorter added a three-point play of her own and her sister hit a free throw to start the comeback and it was 34-17 at halftime.
Five points by Gracie Shorter and another layup by Williams got Sullivan within 36-24 in the opening minutes of the third quarter, but then the Alices pulled away again. When Vincennes got the last five points of that period, it led 47-29.
Sullivan wasn't done yet, however. After a Vincennes basket, the Arrows got nine points in a row — 3-pointers by each twin, a steal and basket by Gracie Shorter and a free throw by Wiltermood — and were within 11 and had the ball with 5:30 still to play.
The Arrows didn't take advantage of their scoring opportunity, however, and Faith Fleetwood of the Alices hit a big 3-pointer with 4:49 remaining. Delainey Shorter matched that shot, cutting the lead to 52-41, but Vincennes got the next nine points and the twins — Sullivan's only seniors — were lifted with a little over two minutes left.
"I'm proud of my girls, and I think our pressure [in the second half] hurt [the Alices]," Meeks said. "But all in all, we were just not scoring points when we needed to.
"Gracie and Delainey had great careers — they both scored over 1,000 points — and we're gonna miss them," the coach continued. "It was a good year and a good season . . . but it's tough to win down here."
Gracie Shorter led the Arrows with 16 points. No one else scored in double figures, but Delainey Shorter and Williams grabbed 10 rebounds each and Delainey also had five assists, three steals (same as Gracie) and four blocked shots.
Ariana Gerkin had 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Alices, while Chloe Cardinal had 14 points and 11 boards, Kroeger 13 points and Fleetwood 12.
