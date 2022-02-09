Second-half comeback gives Vikings a win over Paris

Trailing by eight points at halftime, host West Vigo mounted a second-half comeback and then pulled away at the foul line to defeat Paris, Ill., 55-46 in interstate boys high school basketball Wednesday night.
Paris, which had the top two scorers in Conor Breneman with 21 points and Drake Bartos with 18, led 16-15 after one quarter and was up 31-23 at halftime.
But thanks to a 10-point third quarter by Whyatt Easton, the home team got within 39-38 by the end of the third quarter.
Once the Vikings got ahead in the final period, their 10-for-10 free throw shooting that quarter kept the Tigers at bay.
Easton finished with 15 points in a balanced West Vigo attack. Zeke Tanoos had a 3-pointer and made all six of his fourth-quarter free throws to add 13 points, Connor Martin also scored 13 and Ethan Kesler added 12.
Now 12-7, West Vigo plays Friday at Terre Haute South. Paris, 9-15, is at Mount Carmel that night.
