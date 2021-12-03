SEASON PREVIEW: Vigo County swimmers already getting wet

Terre Haute South returns senior Haley Sakbun, who has verbally committed to attend Ball State next year, but many of Vigo County's high school swimmers are inexperienced this season.
The Braves already opened with victories over Greencastle on Wednesday — boys winning 127-54 and girls winning 111-73. They'll join Terre Haute North in the annual Sister Cities Invitational to go against Bloomington South and North, starting at 10 a.m. Saturday inside the Vigo County Aquatic Center.
Before discussing personnel assessments, COVID-19 doesn't seem to be making as big of an impact on the county teams' early-season preparation as it did in 2020.
But . . .
"Like last season, we are taking every precaution possible to stay safe and reduce the risk and spread of COVID-19," Terre Haute South girls coach Emily Marrs told the Tribune-Star. "We are very fortunate to have athletes on our team who are willing to make staying safe and healthy a top priority so that we can continue to practice and compete."
"Thankfully, our team is doing its part to stay healthy and conscientious of the ongoing COVID-19 risks," Terre Haute South boys coach Cristina Elliott added. "Our training leading up to this season has been minimally affected in comparison to the previous season."
Mike Williams, who guides both Terre Haute North squads, said: "The plans in place and foresight of the VCSC [Vigo County School Corporation] have allowed us to train normally."
Asked about the Patriots' 2021-22 performers, Williams replied: "The boys team this year is in a complete rebuilding phase. We have one outstanding returning boy diver [Jordan Crosby], but none of the boys on the swim roster have ever been on a competitive swim team. They are working hard and improving daily and I am proud of their effort. . . . The girls have a great core of returning swimmers and divers and they will be very competitive this season."
Meanwhile, Marrs went into more detail about the Braves' girls.
"I am very excited for the season," she emphasized. "Although we lost a few seniors last season, we have several integral swimmers and divers returning this season who will make our team very competitive. The girls have been training extremely hard and they are eager to begin participating in meets."
Marrs praised Sakbun, not surprisingly, but she isn't a one-girl team.
"Haley is very enthusiastic about her final season at Terre Haute South," Marrs noted. "Although Haley is a versatile swimmer, she is truly a freestyle specialist. Haley is a two-time sectional champion in the 500[-yard] freestyle, three-time sectional champion in the 200 freestyle, one-time sectional champion in the 100 freestyle, one-time sectional champion in the 400 freestyle relay, one-time 100 breaststroke Conference Indiana champion and one-time 500 freestyle conference champion. She also was a state finalist in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle in 2019 and a state finalist in the 100 freestyle last season.
"Ava Rose, Grace Foltz and Ava Thompson are all key returning divers and they too are very excited for their senior seasons. Last season, these three placed first [Rose], second [Foltz] and third [Thompson] respectively at the Conference Indiana meet. Additionally, Rose and Foltz were regional qualifiers. These two battled one another all season last year for the 6-meter and 11-meter diving school records. Thompson has committed to dive at Babson College in Massachusetts [next year]."
From the South boys' perspective, Elliott sounded positive as well.
"Each year holds its own merits, but in my three years as the boys coach, I am anticipating this year to be incredibly exciting," she said. "Depth, morale and teamwork are at all-time highs. They are creating a wonderful legacy for our program and I am honored to support them.
"Senior diver Ike Hults has a laser focus on improving from his sixth-place finish at the sectional. Bryson Howe (sophomore/freestyle and backstroke), Kasen Woodard (sophomore/individual medley and freestyle), Christopher Chow (sophomore/freestyle), Chase Meadors (junior/breaststroke and IM) and Aidan Cox (junior/butterfly and freestyle) are our returning sectional finalists who are very motivated to make this year special. And freshman Connor Lauritzen (breaststroke and freestyle) has a lot of potential to enjoy a rewarding high school career."
Attempts to contact the West Vigo coach were unsuccessful.
