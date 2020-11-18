When rumors of something called "a COVID-19 pandemic" wreaking havoc on the United States started spreading in early 2020, Vigo County's high schools were completing their swimming seasons.
Just in time.
Highlights included the deep Terre Haute North boys team placing second behind Plainfield in the Terre Haute South Sectional and South standout Haley Sakbun qualifying for the state finals in the 200- and 500-yard freestyles for the second season in a row. She placed 21st in each and she's still only a junior.
So will all three schools be uninterrupted by the coronavirus again in 2020-21?
That remains to be seen, but all head coaches are doing their best to prepare their teams for an early-December season opening.
"The COVID pandemic has made training in the water more challenging for everyone, not just the Patriots," veteran North boys and girls coach Mike Williams told the Tribune-Star. "So in some ways, we are all starting at nearly the same point in our preparation for the high school swim season."
"COVID-19 has definitely presented some challenges this season," South girls coach Emily Marrs admitted. "Even though we have had some adversity, the girls continue to remain positive and focused. Our coaching staff is encouraging our athletes to do everything they can to stay safe and stay healthy."
"Our preparation for the 2020-2021 season has required us to be flexible and refocus our efforts on what we can control during this time," South boys coach Cristina Elliott added. "The boys are prioritizing their responsibilities as Brave student-athletes and doing their part to stay healthy. We do not expect that we will be able to train and compete as usual, but we are hopeful that we can find occasions to do both safely this year."
"We are really hoping it doesn’t come back, but everything is very day by day," West Vigo boys/girls coach Ian Loomis added. "As a team, we are trying to go above and beyond recommended practices to ensure we do our part to help the kids have a productive and fun season."
COVID-19 aside, coaches for all three schools like the potential that their teams possess for the coming months.
• Terre Haute North — Williams said the Patriots' boys and girls teams are smaller this season, roster-wise, than they had been in recent seasons.
"But our girls diving team is really getting some traction under the coaching of Troy Cuthbertson," he noted. "He is building a very, very good diving program at North."
North's girls swimming squad will be led by returning seniors Jessie Breitweiser, Khloe Hoar and Marlee Ramey.
"Jessie was a top-eight finisher in the 100 free[style] and 100 back[stroke] at the 2020 girls sectional meet and Khloe and Marlee finished in the top 10 in diving," Williams pointed out. "The coaches are also anticipating terrific seasons from juniors Haliah Barrett, Annie Demchak, Nevaeh Lauritzen, Maddie Myers and Katie Templeton."
North's boys team will be led by a bevy of returning senior swimmers, including 2020 sectional standouts Gage Cervantes, Donovan Dugger, Nathan Gauer and Troy Oberste-Vorth.
"All had exceptional performances at the boys sectional meet," Williams emphasized, "and should improve again this year."
The Patriots' first meet is scheduled for 6 p.m. Dec. 3 at South Vermillion.
• Terre Haute South — Marrs said her girls team has a new diving coach in Danielle Barton Worley, a former South diver herself, this season.
"We have three returning divers who placed top eight in the sectional last season," Marrs mentioned, referring to juniors Grace Foltz, Ava Rose and Ava Thompson.
Like Williams at North, Marrs said her squad won't have as many swimmers as before, but there should still be some quality.
"The girls have a lot of potential to accomplish big things and have a top-three finish at the sectional meet," Marrs stressed. "The team has a lot of versatility and we will have some very strong relay teams.
"There are five swimmers returning this season that placed in the top 16 in their individual events in the sectional last season. Our four senior leaders [Lillian Cheeseman, Kaitlyn Boyll, Macey Mong and Rosemary Alderton] have helped create an energetic and positive atmosphere and the team bond feels very strong."
Marrs said Sakbun, a two-time defending sectional champion in the 200 and 500 freestyles, is "very excited for her junior season and has goals to improve times in long-distance events and some of her other favorite events."
Others mentioned by Marrs as key contributors are freshmen Demme Hancewicz (breaststroke), Lyric Irish (butterfly) and Murphy Moore (backstroke).
"All three girls have qualified for Indiana Age Group State and the USA Central Zones meet," the Braves' girls coach said. "These three girls bring a lot of energy and versatility to our team this year."
Meanwhile, South's boys team — guided by Elliott — also has a smaller roster size. But Elliott did describe it as "well-rounded."
"Seniors Paul Hegna [sprint freestyle and butterfly] and Parker Smith [sprint freestyle] will be key contributors in individual and relay events," Elliott explained. "Ike Hults [junior, diving], Aidan Cox [sophomore, butterfly] and Chase Meadors [sophomore, breaststroke] also will be influential for the Braves. Our freshman class will give everyone a run for their money because of their club experience."
South's first dual meet will be Dec. 2 at Greencastle.
• West Vigo — Loomis is beginning his fifth season of coaching the boys and third with the girls.
Regarding the boys team?
"Smaller numbers than last year or the year before," he replied, "but more growth in terms of the returning talent."
Loomis tossed out a few names.
"Dylan Lemon returns as a senior and as the team's best breaststroker, Elijah Bahr returns as a senior and is a phenomenal sprinter and Garrett Roush returns as a second-year swimmer with a key emphasis on backstroke," the Vikings' coach said. "Dominic Bennett also is returning as a senior who is a phenomenal swimmer we can slide into almost any event."
As for the girls?
"Lots of new faces with some returning," Loomis assessed. "While this is a building year, we are optimistic since some of the new girls are catching on very quickly.
"Hailey Kane is returning as a junior and excelled in distance events last year. Gretchen Parsons returns as a junior and is a great all-around swimmer. Kiersten Winkler returns as a sophomore diver."
On Dec. 8, the Vikings are slated to be at home to take on North Putnam and Owen Valley.
