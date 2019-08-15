The Friday night lights will be on tonight as high school football in Indiana begins with controlled scrimmages.
And those lights haven’t been turned off completely at Dugger Union either, even though the Bulldogs have canceled a couple of their 2019 contests and won’t be scrimmaging at North Daviess tonight as originally scheduled.
“This year is a bridge to get to next season,” Dugger athletic director Steve Hall told the Tribune-Star. “We’re still attempting [football], but we did shed some games [including a late September contest at Riverton Parke].”
The Bulldogs have been playing football since 1929, and in recent years have occasionally been the smallest school in the state playing 11-man football. The game — and, probably, that underdog status — has been a point of pride for the Dugger community.
And throughout winter conditioning, a first-ever spring practice and summer camps, it didn’t appear the 2019 season would be any different.
But a couple of the 15 diehard Bulldogs wound up transferring, and a couple more decided not to play after all. With 13 players currently available, the decision was made earlier this week to curtail the schedule.
“There were a lot of tears,” Hall said. But there was also determination not to let the program die.
So Dugger will play five games this fall, the first of them a Saturday afternoon home game Aug. 31 against Rock Creek Academy. “They’re in the same boat we are,” Hall said about RCA. “Numbers are down all over.”
There will be a Dugger Homecoming, with the Indiana Deaf School coming to town for what’s probably the biggest annual event the town has.
And, it should be pointed out, the 13 current Bulldogs are without any seniors. A restart of the Little Dogs program last year has nearly two dozen players competing at the grade school level, and there are almost 20 on the middle school team.
“We’re not dead,” Hall said, “our schedule is just a little bit reduced. I actually think our future is bright.”
I I I
In competition tonight:
• Northview at Terre Haute South, 7 p.m. — As has been mentioned, the site had to be moved because Northview’s new artificial turf is not completely finished (although Twitter followers may have noticed that progress is being made).
• Terre Haute North at South Vermillion, 7 p.m. — What is believed to be the first-ever competition between teams coached by Barrett brothers should be interesting for that reason alone.
• West Vigo at North Vermillion, 7 p.m. — One resurgent team, one defending state runner-up. Should be fun.
• Sullivan at North Central, 7 p.m. — No worries about whether or not these teams take the evening seriously.
• Covington at Riverton Parke, 7 p.m. — In this meeting of Wabash River Conference rivals, however, it’s unlikely any secrets will be revealed.
• Parke Heritage at Cascade, 7 p.m. — Can the Wolves maintain their upward trajectory? The WRC looks to be loaded this fall.
• Evansville Bosse at Linton, 7:30 p.m. — Do the Miners have enough speed, or will they have to compensate? Finding out is why they schedule this.
Teams tonight have two ways to compete: two groups of plays in identical situations, then a kicking session, then a third group of identical plays, or three sets of identical varsity plays and two sets of junior varsity plays. The latter option seems to be the preferred one, and coaches usually agree prior to the scrimmage about substituting during the varsity sessions too.
Players are limited to a certain number of plays, and rest periods between sets of plays are mandatory.
Season openers are Aug. 23 with Northview at North, Evansville Central at South, West Vigo at North Central, South Vermillion at Covington, North Knox at Sullivan, Attica at Riverton Parke, Seeger at Parke Heritage, North Vermillion at Owen Valley and Southridge at Linton.
Illinois schools generally have intrasquad scrimmages on Aug. 23 and begin their seasons on Aug. 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.