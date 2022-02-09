Brownstown Central enjoyed a Class 3A sectional championship Wednesday night at Northview, beating the host Knights 46-36 for a second straight title.
Brownstown Central got off to an impressive start as it concluded the first quarter with a 13-0 lead. Kalee Borden led in scoring in the first quarter with 12 points.
“When you have a goose egg in the first quarter, it’s going to obviously be hard to catch up,” said Northview coach Zack Keyes.
In the second quarter Sydney Maurer scored Northview’s first points with a layup with 6:52 remaining making the score 13-2. Northview then responded with more points after a Macey Timberman three-point play, but Braves went into halftime leading 25-15.
“We got off to a good start and that’s very important in a game of this magnitude,” explained coach Brandon Allman. “[The Braves] were locked in and took away some things Northview is really good at doing.”
In the third quarter Tara Pearce opened scoring with a 3-pointer which made the score 25-18 but the Braves responded and went up 35-23 on a Kinzee Dean 3-pointer. A steal and score by Audri Spencer made it 37-27 at the third stop.
Hanna Dawson opened scoring in the final quarter with a layup in the paint making the score 37-29. Brownstown Central responded with a Jenna Klosterman 3-pointer with 6:55 remaining. Spencer hit a mid-range jump shot making the score 40-31, but coming out of a timeout Maddy Hackman executed a layup with 3:10 remaining increasing Brownstown’s lead to 42-31.
Northview responded with a Timberman layup with three minutes left, making the score 42-33. Late in the fourth, Pearce scored a 3-pointer with 1:32 remaining cutting the Knight’s deficit to 45-36. The last point of the contest was a Hackman free throw which concluded the game at 46-36.
Borden had 17 points and Hackman 11 for the winners. Spencer had 11 points and Timberman 10 for the Knights.
“These type of losses inspire us to push through the offseason,” said Keyes, whose team had played three games in three days. “We look forward to competing next year.”
