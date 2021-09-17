If you can get past Terre Haute South's 0-5 record, you can see that the Braves are showing signs of improvement from where they started the season.
Unfortunately for the Braves, mistakes are still being made that preventing South from reaping the rewards of their improved effort.
Class 5A No. 3 Bloomington South visited on Friday in a Conference Indiana contest, and it was a contest well into the second half. The Panthers would eventually grind out a 20-0 victory.
Still, South coach Tim Herrin elected to accentuate the positives as the Braves made the Panthers work for their fifth victory of the season.
"I thought out defense played really well outside of the bubble [screen] they threw for a touchdown from midfield. Offensively, we got better, we clicked on deep balls we were missing earlier in the season," Herrin said. "We've had a tough schedule, but I can't fault what we did tonight against the [third]-ranked team in the state."
South (0-5, 0-3) did things that sound mundane on their face. The Braves sustained drives, in the first half at least, forced Bloomington South (5-0, 3-0) to punt three times, and blocked and tackled better than they had in their first games of the season.
"What we saw in the first half from the offense is what we envisioned we'd be at the start of the season. We made too many mistakes, but we're getting there. If we can play four quarters of offense, we have a good defense," Herrin said.
However, mistakes were costly. Two turnovers in Bloomington South territory in the first half prevented the Braves from getting on the scoreboard. A second-half holding penalty wiped out a long Josh Cottee run in the fourth quarter that could have given Terre Haute South some traction.
Josh Cottee rushed for 67 yards for the Braves. Kyle Cottee threw for 54 yards. Bloomington South running back Che Houge ran for 172 yards and a touchdown.
The Panthers out-gained the Braves 170 yards to 125 in the first half, even though the Braves had the edge in first downs. That disparity was due to one big play Bloomington South made and a couple of costly mistakes by Terre Haute South.
Bloomington South opened scoring with a 35-yard field goal, but the Braves responded with a series that took them into Bloomington South territory after a 16-yard catch by Amariyae Wilson. On the next play, however, Josh Cottee fumbled and Bloomington South recovered at its own 36.
Three plays later, Bloomington South quarterback Zach David threw a simple sideline bubble screen pass to Cooper Fox, who was probably going to get a modest gain with Braves defenders in front of him. However, the Braves defender slipped and Fox had an open path to the end zone for a 52-yard touchdown which made it 10-0.
The Braves once again moved the ball effectively, penetrating to the Bloomington South 13 before disaster struck again. Cottee fumbled near the sideline, Bloomington South recovered, and a good scoring opportunity was wasted.
Indiana recruit Dasan McCullough figured prominently in both Terre Haute South turnovers, forcing one fumble and recovering another. Along with Daeh McCullough, Herrin was impressed.
"They take away half the field, but I thought our guys did better and we're going to keep improving," Herrin said.
Terre Haute South hung in there behind 10-0 for most of the third quarter, but the Braves couldn't get the Panthers off the field. Bloomington South ran 40 plays in the second half to Terre Haute South's 16. The Braves only gained 11 yards after halftime and had no first downs.
Still, it took a while for the Panthers to take advantage. A Nathan Zurface field goal with 2:37 left in the third quarter made it 13-0. The Panthers finally put the game away with a 10-yard Houge run with 6:27 left in the game.
The Braves next host Northview next Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.