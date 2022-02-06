Mitch Simmons had previous head-coaching experience when he served six seasons in that role for Riverton Parke High School's boys basketball team.
This is Simmons' first season as an assistant for Parke Heritage, but his decision-making skills were needed Saturday night as the host Wolves avenged a First Financial Wabash Valley Classic loss to West Vigo in December and knocked off the Vikings 45-34 inside a packed Rockville Elementary School gym.
Parke Heritage's real head coach, Rich Schelsky, had been ejected from the Wolves' previous game — a 46-44 home loss to Lafayette Jeff on Jan. 29 — so IHSAA rules forced him to sit out the next game.
In Schelsky's absence, Simmons was chosen to lead the Wolves off the court. On the court, Christian Johnson led offensively with 17 points — including three 3-point goals — while Renn Harper and Anthony Wood added 12 and 10 points respectively. Johnson also grabbed eight rebounds, while Simmons credited Wood with playing solid defense on West Vigo standout Zeke Tanoos, who ended up with six points.
"Anthony took the job of guarding Tanoos and relished the role," Simmons pointed out. "He did a great job."
West Vigo's only double-figure scorer was Whyatt Easton with 10 points. The Vikings didn't miss a free throw all night, but they attempted only four.
Their lack of accuracy in other categories — 13 of 37 from the field (35.1 percent) and 4 of 23 from 3-point range (17.4 percent) — was what bothered coach Joe Boehler the most.
"I thought we looked like a team that hasn't practiced for three days [because of weather-related school closings in Vigo County]," Boehler told the Tribune-Star afterward. "I thought we shot the ball very poorly tonight. And I think you can chalk that up to not being able to get in the gym and not being able to put up shots."
Simmons thought Boehler's assessment sounded logical.
"That does make a difference," Simmons said. "When you haven't touched a ball in three or four days, you come in here and all of a sudden someone is guarding you and running at you. It changes how you catch and shoot it, especially when you haven't done it for a few days."
Simmons mentioned that the Wolves were able to get in a practice Friday and again Saturday morning in the elementary school gym to prepare for facing West Vigo.
When the real action tipped off, the Vikings jumped ahead 8-2 after Ethan Kesler and Connor Martin nailed 3s and Easton added an inside bucket. Before the end of the first quarter, a Johnson putback pulled Parke Heritage within 14-12.
The second period was, by far, the worst of the night for West Vigo. The home team opened with eight straight points — consisting of a Wood rebound basket, a Harper free throw, another Wood basket and a Harper trey — to catapult on top 20-16. Two free throws by Ian Beaver with 2:32 left before halftime provided the Vikings' only scoring of the period until Easton chalked up a fielder on a fast-paced drive to the hoop with 1.5 seconds remaining.
By then, the Wolves owned a 25-20 lead. That didn't last long, however, because Martin sank another 3 and Easton knocked down a 10-foot jumper within the first two minutes of the third frame to tie the score at 25-25.
Unfortunately for the Vikings, they scored only nine more points for the rest of the game. During that same span, Johnson bombed in a pair of loooong 3-pointers from the right wing and Brayden Luce and Harper contributed 3s of their own to help pad Parke Heritage's margin of victory in the final 14 minutes.
When West Vigo downed Parke Heritage 55-41 in the Classic on Dec. 29, the Wolves did not have Johnson (recovering from torn meniscus) and Wood (personal issue) available to play.
"He's definitely a difference maker for them," Boehler said of Johnson, a 6-foot-1 junior who's averaging 19.4 points and 7.8 rebounds per contest.
