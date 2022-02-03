High school athletic directors in the Wabash Valley are earning their pay this week, with snow and ice arriving at the worst possible time.
Sectionals in girls swimming and girls basketball have been affected. Wrestling regionals at Bloomington South and North Montgomery are still on as scheduled Saturday morning — as of this writing. Many changes have also been made in regular-season boys basketball schedules.
There remains a possibility that some events currently still scheduled the next two days may see that scenario change.
As of Thursday evening, this is what we know.
Girls basketball
New schedules — The seven-team sectionals at Northview and Clay City have completed just one of six games. At both locations, games will be played at 3 p.m. Saturday and 6 p.m. Monday, with championship games on Tuesday.
At both Brownsburg and Washington, games scheduled Friday will now be played Saturday, with the championship games Tuesday.
No changes have been announced — yet — at Southmont or Attica.
Boys basketball
• Terre Haute North at Martinsville on Saturday is tentatively still on.
• Terre Haute South's home game Thursday with Northview is now scheduled Feb. 19. South's Saturday game with Plainfield is tentatively unchanged.
• West Vigo's game Saturday at Parke Heritage is off for now, with a new date to be decided Friday. The Wolves' game Thursday at Attica will now be played Monday.
• The North Vermillion-South Vermillion game postponed Wednesday will be played Feb. 12.
• Shakamak at Clay City on Thursday has been postponed, with a makeup date in the works. Clay City's game with Eminence on Tuesday is postponed, also with a makeup date planned. Lighthouse Christian at Shakamak on Saturday is tentatively still on.
• North Central's game Thursday with Washington Catholic is postponed. North Central's game with Sullivan on Tuesday has been moved to Wednesday.
• Linton's game with South Knox on Thursday will now be played Feb. 14.
• Riverton Parke's game Thursday with Seeger will now be played Feb. 15.
