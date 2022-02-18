Terre Haute North's Sammy Saunders upset a semistate champion in the 195-pound weight class Friday morning in Gainbridge Fieldhouse to advance to Saturday competition in the IHSAA wrestling state finals.
Saunders will be joined by Sullivan junior Lane Gilbert, who lived up to his favorite's status at 120 by recording a technical fall over Fort Wayne Dwenger's Elliott Cornewell 21-6.
Terre Haute South's Alex Rose was eliminated Friday morning by De'Alcapon Veazy of Fort Wayne Snider by a 7-2 score in the 182-pound competition. Rose finished his junior season with a 25-8 record.
In the evening session, South's Nate Lommock battled gamely against the state-finals favorite at 145, Perry Meridian's Matthew Koontz, before falling 7-2. Lommock finished 31-7 and as South's all-time record holder for victories, while Koontz is 40-0 heading into Saturday's competition.
Saunders is now 37-5 at 195 after a 3-2 decision over Armen Koltookian of Concord. Saunders is assured of a spot in the top eight and will face Gage DeMarco of Chesterton, 43-6, in his first match Saturday.
Gilbert, now 29-1 at 120, will meet — as expected — Warren Central's 32-1 Kyrel Leavell in the first round of Saturday's competition.
Weight-class championship matches Saturday will be televised at 7:30 p.m. on Bally Sports Indiana.
