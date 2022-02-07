Sakbun wins two events, advances to state finals again

Terre Haute South senior Haley Sakbun won the two events she was supposed to win and made a dramatic mad dash to the finish as anchor of the Braves' 400-yard freestyle relay squad, only to fall nine-hundredths of a second behind Plainfield, during the IHSAA girls swimming and diving sectional Monday night at the Vigo County Aquatic Center.
Team-wise, Plainfield won eight of 12 events to finish with 493 points. Next were Avon (336), Terre Haute South (280.5) and Terre Haute North (240). West Vigo was eighth out of 10 schools with 128 points.
"The team did great," Terre Haute South girls coach Emily Marrs told the Tribune-Star afterward. "We saw a lot of season bests and personal bests. The girls raced really hard and all the hard work that they put into this season paid off."
"We swam very well," Terre Haute North coach Mike Williams assessed. "We had exceptional prelims on Saturday and then dropped time again [Monday]. So that's exactly how you train these girls, exactly how you taper them. You set 'em up, give them the best advantage that you can to swim fast at prelims and then shave a little more meat off the bone at the [sectional] finals. And that's exactly what we did."
Swimmers moving on to the state finals Friday and Saturday at the Indiana University Natatorium in Indianapolis will be Monday's individual and relay winners, any contestant who equaled or bettered the state time standard in their respective event in the consolation finals or championship finals of the sectional and the next fastest number of contestants in the state that would bring the total number of state meet entrants to 32 in each event.
Actually, because of weather-related scheduling issues, Terre Haute South Sectional organizers conducted all of diving Saturday. Three of the four divers who will advance to the Plainfield Regional at 6 p.m. Tuesday were Terre Haute South seniors Grace Foltz (second with 433.85 points), Ava Rose (third with 423.45) and Ava Thompson (fourth with 405.60).
Then the 11 swimming events took place Monday. A four-time state finalist bound for Ball State in the fall, Sakbun made her presence known early by winning the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 53.83 seconds, marking her fourth straight sectional title in this event.
South sophomore Demme Hancewicz (25.21) and West Vigo freshman Ella Loomis (25.43) placed third and fourth respectively in the 50 freestyle. In the 100 butterfly, North senior Anne Demchak came in second (1:01.01) and South sophomore Lyric Irish tied for third (1:01.44).
That set the stage for Sakbun's second moment of glory as she won the 100 freestyle in 52.03, which barely missed breaking the record of older sister Apsara Sakbun (51.69 in 2019). This was Haley's second sectional championship in this event.
"I'm very proud of my times," emphasized Haley, who admitted she traded texts with Apsara in Muncie during the meet. "It's been a struggle since my freshman year to get those times again, but today was amazing and I couldn't be happier."
Apsara reportedly told Haley in one of her texts that younger sis might break older sis' school record. Haley replied: "I might just do it."
It didn't quite happen, but Apsara was correct when she referred to Haley as "a beast" — in the athletic sense — in another text Monday night.
Demchak also finished second in the 100 backstroke. The final event, the 400 freestyle relay, saw South fall behind Plainfield before Sakbun almost single-handedly pulled out the victory.
"It was so much fun to watch," Marrs said. "Haley was probably 15-20 yards behind [before her big comeback started]."
Marrs and Sakbun agreed that if the race were 10 yards longer, there's little doubt that South would have won.
"She swam very well," Marrs concluded. "All the girls swam so well."
Marrs believes the Braves' 400 free relay foursome has a chance to be chosen for the state finals to fill out the top 32. If that happens, specific information will be published in the Tribune-Star this week.
Whether Haley Sakbun appears in two events or three next weekend (depending on the 400 free relay), she acknowledged that she'll be a little sad to realize her eventful high school swimming career will be ending.
"You know what?" she continued. "I'm going to go out there and do my best and enjoy my last days."
In other news Monday, Plainfield's Scott Johnson was named Coach of the Year for this sectional. This was the Quakers' fourth consecutive sectional championship in girls swimming.
