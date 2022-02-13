Sakbun finishes 14th in 100 freestyle

HALEY SAKBUN

Competing in her last high school meet, Terre Haute South senior Haley Sakbun placed 14th overall Saturday after completing the 100-yard freestyle in 52.55 seconds during the consolation finals of the IHSAA girls swimming and diving state finals at the Indiana University Natatorium.

She had placed 20th in the 100 freestyle during the preliminary round Friday, finishing in 1:54.55.

Next season, Sakbun will take her pool talents to Ball State, where she can be teammates with older sister Apsara Sakbun again.

