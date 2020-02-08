Terre Haute South's Haley Sakbun, only a sophomore, became a back-to-back sectional champion in the 200- and 500-yard freestyles Saturday during the Avon Sectional for girls high school swimming.
By doing so, Sakbun qualified in both events for the state finals, which will begin with the preliminaries Friday evening at the Indiana University Natatorium in Indianapolis.
Sakbun was the only Terre Haute swimmer to advance to state, although South diver Grace Foltz broke a school record with her score of 405.90, which was good for sixth place.
Team-wise, Terre Haute North placed third with 333.5, followed by Terre Haute South in fourth with 248. Plainfield won with 524.
Team scores — Plainfield 524, Avon 383, Terre Haute North 333.5, Terre Haute South 248, Cascade 220, Greencastle 147.5, South Putnam 121, Danville Community 75, North Putnam 71, West Vigo 6.
Winner, Wabash Valley finishers
200 medley relay — 1. Avon 1:48.18, 4. TH South (Chow, Sakbun, Smith, Kirchner) 1:55.87, 6. TH North (Breitwiser, Mattick, Demchak, Templeton) 1:56.94.
200 freestyle — 1. Haley Sakbun (THS) 1:54.85, 6, Madison Myers (THN) 2:04.92, 9. Katie Myers (THN) 2:08.93, 10. Brianna Wisor (THN) 2:09.75, 16. Maria Hillyer (THS) 2:11.26.
200 IM — 1. Maggie McGuire (P) 2:11.33, 4. Hayden Mattick (THN) 2:16.48, 8. Alia Sarris (THN) 2:22.18, 13. Emma Holder (THN) 2:30.43, 14. Lillian Cheesman (THS) 2:32.77.
50 freestyle — 1. Hannah Jones (A) 24.09, 3. Lauren Kirchner (THS) 25.31, 7. Nevaeh Lauritzen (THN) 26.01, 10. Charissa Chow (THS) 26.58, 11. Macey Mong (THS) 26.66, 16. Katherine Templeton (THN) 27.32.
Diving — 1. Daryn Wright (P) 623.40, 4. Haliah Barrett (THN) 435.95, 6. Grace Foltz (THS) 405.90, 7. Ava Rose (THS) 368.00, 8. Ava Thompson (THS) 348.25, 9. Marlee Ramey (THN) 336.85, 10. Khloe Hoar (THN) 325.05, 11. Kiersten Winkler (WV) 275.45.
100 butterfly — 1. Kylie Knutson (P) 58.69, 2. Anne Demchak (THN) 1:00.74, 5. Sarris (THN) 1:04.06, 8. Holder (THN) 1:05.45, 14. Breanna Smith (THS) 1:09.73, 15. Cheesman (THS) 1:10.94.
100 freestyle — 1. Sydney Srnka (P) 53.60, 4. Kirchner (THS) 55.35, 7. Jessica Breitwiser (THN) 58.09, 8. Mong (THS) 58.19, 9. Lauritzen (THN) 57.35, 13. Templeton (THN) 1:00.69.
500 freestyle — 1. Sakbun (THS) 5:07.81, 4. M.Myers (THN) 5:31.89, 7. K.Myers (THN) 5:44.27, 8. Joanna Phillips (THN) 5:49.27, 16. Sydney Denny (THS) 6:10.83.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Plainfield 1:39.11, 5. TH South (Hillyer, Cheesman, Chow, Mong) 1:46.39, 6. TH North (Lauritzen, Deckert, Templeton, M.Myers) 1:48.24.
100 backstroke — 1. Hannah Jones (A) 56.99, 4. Demchak (THN) 1:01.62, 8. Breitwiser (THN) 1:05.88, 9. Chow (THS) 1:06.06, 11. Hillyer (THS) 1:09.45.
100 breaststroke — 1. Elle Gilkerson (P) 1:05.22, 5. Mattick (THN) 1:10.82, 13. Elizabeth Wright (THN) 1:20.56.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Plainfield 3:37.48, 2. TH South (Mong, Hillyer, Kirchner, Sakbun) 3:45.66, 4. TH North (Demchak, Lauritzen, Sarris, Breitwiser) 3:52.34.
