Host Bedford North Lawrence got two big scoring plays in a span of a minute and 43 seconds midway through the first half of a nonconference high school football game Friday that gave visiting Terre Haute South a little bit of a jolt.
But the things that worked to allow the Braves to dominate the first quarter translated again, and the visitors put the running clock to work in the second half before settling for a 49-21 wn.
Allen Haire had 178 yards in 27 carries, mowing down several BNL defenders along the way, and had 80 of those yards as the Braves took a quick 14-0 lead.
Jacob Rutledge added 88 yards and two touchdowns in his three second-half carries and finished with 132 yards rushing, while Caleb Stultz completed his first 10 passes in the first two quarters and had scoring throws to James Mallory and Owen Findley.
Offensively the Braves did what they wanted, in other words, and the defense was more than fine too with the exception of three breakout plays.
“We knew going in we could establish the run,” coach Tim Herrin said after the game. “Caleb played really well in the first half . . . we challenged [the offensive line] this week, and we challenged Allen. I thought he did a great job, and Jacob was a nice secondary punch.”
South took the opening kickoff and marched 73 yards in 12 carries, Haire scoring on a 4-yard run with 7:43 left in the first period.
After a Bedford three-and-out series, South rambled 68 yards in 12 plays. Haire had a 26-yard run and Stultz found Mallory for an 18-yard TD pass with less than a minute to go in the quarter.
But on the second play of the second quarter, Stars running back Tabin Stillions was running free in the secondary and caught a pass for a 61-yard scoring play. And after South had its own three-and-out series, quarterback Dalton Nikirk broke free for a 50-yard run. Ethan Baer’s second extra point tied the game at 14 with 9:43 left before halftime.
South didn’t buckle. The Braves went 74 yards in eight plays, with Haire going 19 and wiping out one potential tackler, then scoring from the 15.
“[The Stars] got us on two plays, but the guys settled down and got the lead back,” Herrin said.
And after the first of two fumble recoveries by Ayden Macke, the Braves needed just four plays to go 40 yards, Haire’s 16-yard run setting up the touchdown pass to Findley.
“I felt pretty good,” Haire said after the game. “After the loss [to Bloomington South] last week, everything was flowing and everyone was picking up really good blocks.”
Haire’s line gave him time to get underway on Friday, and that’s usually a bad sign for the opposing defense.
“I start picking up more speed [when that happens],” the 245-pound running back said. “The blocking was really good tonight.”
Rutledge had a 36-yard breakaway on South’s first third-quarter series to make the score 35-14. The Stars kept the ball more than five minutes, converting two fourth-down situations to keep the drive alive, only to fumble the ball to Macke again.
Rutledge’s 48-yard touchdown run came six plays later. Freshman Josh Cottee then completed a scoring drive with 38 yards on three running plays, and the running clock started at 49-14 with a little over eight minutes left.
South gave up one more big play, a 67-yard pass that set up a meaningless touchdown.
Terre Haute South 14 14 14 7 — 49
Bedford North Lawrence 0 14 0 7 — 21
THS — Allen Haire 4 run (Ashton Hayne kick), 7:43 1st
THS — James Mallory 18 pass from Caleb Stultz (Hayne kick), 0:33.7 1st
BNL — Tabin Stillions 61 pass from Dalton Nikirk (Ethan Baer kick), 11:26 2nd
BNL — Da.Nikirk 50 run (Baer kick), 9:43 2nd
THS — Haire 15 run (Hayne kick), 6:18 2nd
THS — Owen Findley 12 pass from Stultz (Hayne kick), 1:51 2nd
THS — Jacob Rutledge 36 run (Hayne kick), 7:58 3rd
THS — Rutledge 48 run (Hayne kick), 0:11.6 3rd
THS — Josh Cottee 18 run (Hayne kick), 8:24 4th
BNL — Dylan Nikirk 3 pass from Da.Nikirk (Baer kick), 5:29 4th
THS BNL
First downs 24 9
Rushes-yards 48-363 30-107
Passing yards 120 172
Comp-Att-Int 11-14-1 9-14-0
Return yards 2 4
Fumbles-lost 0-0 3-2
Punts-avg 2-35.5 3-28.7
Individual statistics
Rushing — THS: Haire 27-178, Rutledge 12-132, Cottee 3-38, Daniel Maesch 3-9, Tyler Vaughn 3-6. BNL: Da.Nikirk 11-55, Stillions 8-32,Dy.Nikirk 3-6, Grant Todd 5-6, Dawson Ferry 1-4, Gavin Schershel 2-4.
Passing — THS: Stultz 11-14-1, 120 yards. BNL: Da.Nikirk 9-14-0, 172.
Receiving — THS: Mallory 4-55, Findley 3-34, Vaughn 3-19, Daonta Wade 1-12. BNL: Dy.Nikirk 3-22, Derek Hutchens 2-76, Stillions 2-71, Baer 1-6, Todd 1-minus 3.
Next — Terre Haute South (5-1) hosts Brebeuf and Bedford North Lawrence (2-4) hosts Columbus East next Friday.
