West Vigo coach Joe Boehler has been waiting for guard Imare Holman to have a breakout game.
Riverton Parke coach Mitch Simmons and his Panthers have just been waiting to play at all.
Both coaches got their wish on Tuesday at the Jim Mann Green Dome. West Vigo earned a 60-39, fueled by a 20-point effort from Holman.
As for the Panthers? They got on the floor for the first time in a month after COVID-19-related pauses.
"We're just happy to be back on the floor," Simmons said.
Certainly, West Vigo (2-5) didn't look as if it was trying to shake off rust. The Vikings grabbed control of the game in the first quarter and maintained it.
Holman was a big reason why. He was 7 of 9 from the field, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range. He had two early fouls, but Boehler stuck with him, and it paid off. Holman had three of his treys in the second half when the Panthers still had the game at manageable margin.
"I see Imare do it everyday at practice. I've kind of been waiting the whole season for him to have a breakout game. He hasn't quite had it to this point, but it's been coming. Tonight was his night," Boehler said.
Case Lautenschlager added 12 points for the Vikings while Zeke Tanoos had 10 points and seven rebounds. Derron Hazzard led the Panthers with 14 points.
West Vigo was quicker than Riverton Parke and it helped build a first-quarter gap. With West Vigo up 10-7 late in the quarter, the Vikings put together a 10-0 run and a lot of it had to do with quickness – both in decision-making and in actual speed.
Gabe Newhouse fired off a 3-pointer before the Panthers’ defenders reacted to start the run. Lautenschlager got to the line on a decisive drive down the lane. He missed the second free throw, but the Vikings got the offensive rebound, and Lautenschlager later converted. West Vigo jumped Riverton Parke passing lanes for the last two buckets of the run. Tanoos had steals on both and it led to buckets for himself and for Holman as the Vikings led 20-7.
To Riveron Parke’s credit, the margin wasn’t worse by halftime. That’s partly due to the fact the Panthers (1-2) beat the Vikings at their own game. After a Hayden Gilstrap bucket, West Vigo held for the last shot, but it backfired as Pierson Barnes swiped it from the Vikings and scored as the seconds ticked down to a 30-17 West Vigo halftime lead.
"There's a difference between practice shape and game shape and we knew that coming in tonight. There's a difference between playing against your JV and playing a varsity team," Simmons said. "The [COVID-19] situation can't be taken lightly. We missed a whole month. Our kids have responded well to coming back, but there were times where we didn't know whether we'd even play [this season]. As much as its basketball, it's about having a mentality of being ready."
West Vigo didn't pull away, but nor were the Vikings seriously threatened in the second half. The Panthers twice closed their gap to 13, but the Vikings pulled away in the end with a game-closing 13-5 run.
"I thought we did a good job of pushing the ball and getting up and down the floor. At the same time, we were disciplined enough in that if we didn't have a quick, easy shot, we pulled the ball out and worked the offense to find something good," Boehler said.
West Vigo next hosts North Putnam and Riverton Parke travels to Covington on Friday.
RIVERTON PARKE (39) – Barnes 6-12 0-0 12, Bolenbaugh 1-5 0-0 2, Hazzard 5-11 3-5 14, Gilstrap 3-8 0-2 7, Hurtt 0-4 0-0 0, Hines 1-5 0-0 2, Duke 0-1 0-0 0, Hopton 0-0 0-0 0, Todd 1-1 0-0 2, Harkrider 0-0 0-0 0. 17-47 FG, 3-7 FT, 39 TP.
WEST VIGO (60) – Lautenschlager 5-7 2-3 12, Bunch 1-7 0-0 2, Holman 7-9 2-2 20, Tanoos 4-11 1-2 10, Kesler 2-6 0-0 6, Easton 3-5 1-2 7, Beaver 0-0 0-0 0, Martin 0-0 0-0 0, Lowe 0-1 0-0 0,, King 0-0 0-0 0. 23-52 FG, 6-9 FT, 60 TP.
Riverton Parke=7=10=9=13=-=39
West Vigo=20=10=11=19=-=60
3-point goals - RP 2-15 (Gilstrap 1-4, Hazzard 1-3, Barnes 0-2, Bolenbaugh 0-2, Hurtt 0-2, Hines 0-2); WV 7-20 (Holman 4-6, Kesler 2-6, Tanoos 1-4, Bunch 0-2, Newhouse 0-1, Lowe 0-1). Rebounds - RP 27 (Hines 6, Gilstrap 5); WV 33 (Tanoos 7, Newhouse 6). Steals - RP 6 (Branes 4); WV 12 (Bunch 3, Tanoos 3). Blocks - RP 0; WV 1 (Easton). Turnovers - RP 16, WV 10. Total fouls - RP 7, WV 11.
JV – West Vigo 34 (Likens 10), Riverton Parke 25 (Mager 7).
Next – West Vigo (2-5) next hosts North Putnam and Riverton Parke (1-2) plays at Covington on Friday.
