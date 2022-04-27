Carlea Funk pitched a shutout and had a multi-hit game as West Vigo earned a 10-0 win over Indian Creek on Wednesday in a Western Indiana Conference softball game.
West Vigo scored in all but two of the innings played. Carlea Funk, Avery Funk and Adelynn Harris had multi-hit games for the Vikings, who are now 4-1 in WIC action.
In other softball action:
• Seeger 4, South Vermillion 3 — At Clinton, the Patriots became the first team to defeat the Wildcats this season as Seeger won the Wabash River Conference contest.
• Northview 3, North Putnam 2 — At Brazil, the Knights kept the Cougars at arm's length in the WIC contest.
Baseball
• Vincennes Lincoln 7, TH South 2 — At Vincennes, Ross Olson and Jackson McFarland had multi-hit games, including a home run for McFarland, but the Alices earned the nonconference victory.
• North Putnam 3, Northview 1 — At Brazil, the Cougars earned the win as the Knights lost for the first time in a WIC game this season.
• Paris 5, Oakwood 2 — At Fithian, Ill., the Tigers claimed the nonconference win.
• Neoga 8, Martinsville 2 — At Martinsville, Ill., the Bluestreaks lost the home game.
Tuesday
• Linton-TH North declared a tie — At Linton, Terre Haute North and Linton played deep into the Linton night. Too deep as it turned out.
In a four-hour-plus game, the lights at Linton's field would not re-fire after 11 p.m. North was leading 16-14 in the seventh and had runners on-base, when the game was ended, but Linton had not had its seventh-inning turn at-bat, so the game was declared a tie.
North had scored five runs in the sixth inning to take a 16-10 lead, only to have the Miners answer back with four runs in their half.
Golf
• Sullivan 173, West Vigo 187 — At Rea Park, Wyatt Piel was the medalist for Sullivan with a 40 as the Golden Arrows also won the team match.
Tuesday
• West Vigo wins quad-meet — At Rea Park, Bryce Easton and Collin Akers each shot 44s as the Vikings (187) won a four-way meet with Linton (202), White River Valley (231) and Shakamak (240).
Linton's Andy Clark was medalist with a 41.
Tennis
Tuesday
• Sullivan 4, Edgewood 1 — At Ellettsville, Hanna Burkhart and Paige Chickadaunce won at No. 1 and No. 2 singles. The Golden Arrows' doubles teams of Ella King-Parker Mischler and Maggie McCammon-Lexi Deckard also won.
Colleges
• Rose baseball wins again — At Greenville, Ill., the Engineers allowed one hit in the first seven innings and rolled to a 5-2 win on Wednesday.
Alec Lewandowski, Michael Yager and Paul Durell held the Panthers to just one hit in the first seven innings as Rose-Hulman built a lead.
Offensively, Brett Tuttle led the Engineers with a 2-run home run in the ninth inning. Josh Mesenbrink added two singles, one run and one RBI. Drew Roberts pitched in with a single, one run scored and one RBI.
Rose-Hulman improved to 20-10 on the season with the victory. The Engineers next host Bluffton on Sunday.
• Rose softball sweeps — Rose-Hulman picked up a pair of Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference softball wins by sweeping Manchester University 4-3 and 9-4 on Wednesday.
In the opener, Manchester rallied from a 2-0 deficit to force extra innings before the Engineers earned the victory. Nicole Lang provided the big blast in the eighth inning with a two-run home run to snap a 2-2 tie and give Rose-Hulman the lead for good.
Ariel Thomasson tied a career-high with 11 strikeouts to lift the Engineers to the HCAC victory. Thomasson also had two singles and scored twice.
Lang finished the day with a home run, a double, three RBIs and one run scored to lead the offense.
In the nightcap, Ashley Pinkham had four RBIs in the first two innings and scored twice as Rose-Hulman built an early 7-1 lead.
Rose-Hulman improved to 15-13 on the season, while Manchester dropped to 12-24. The Engineers return home to face Hanover in another HCAC doubleheader on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
• Moore honored — Indiana State sprinter JaVaughn Moore was named the Missouri Valley Conference Male Track Athlete of the Week, as announced by the league office Wednesday.
Moore continued his climb up the NCAA Performance List at last weekend’s Gibson Invitational. The Marietta, Georgia, native clocked a time of 10.06 in the 100 to take first place in the event, after running a time of 10.26 in the prelims.
Moore also ran the second leg of the 4x100m relay into a headwind for the Sycamores, helping lead the ISU quartet to a first-place time of 40.25 which tied Indiana State’s season-best time.
• ISU's Green receives academic honor — Indiana State women's golf player Lauren Green has been named to the 2022 Missouri Valley Conference Scholar-Athlete Team, the League office announced Wednesday.
It marks the third consecutive season that Green has been named to the First Team on the academic side as she carries a 3.90 GPA in exercise science. The Merseyside, England native is also a two-time MVC All-Conference award winner after earning the honor for the last two seasons.
