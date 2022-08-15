West Vigo's girls soccer team began the season with a 7-1 victory at White River Valley on Monday.
Dusty Welker scored three goals, Rilee Cramer, Delaney Marrs and Alyvia Stark scored the Vikings' other goals.
West Vigo plays its home opener against Covington on Tuesday.
Tennis
Boys
• Covington 4, West Vigo 1 — At West Terre Haute, the No. 2 doubles team of Gavin McCoy and Christian Foltz claimed the only victory for the Vikings against Covington.
West Vigo (0-1) next hosts Parke Heritage on Tuesday.
• Sullivan 3, Washington 2 — At Washington, Houston Ferree and Levi Chickadaunce won at No. 1 and No. 3 singles. Dillon Grubb and Jayden Scott won at No. 2 doubles.
Sullivan (1-0) next hosts South Vermillion on Tuesday.
• Avon 5, TH South 0 — At Avon, South was swept in a nonconference match.
Volleyball
• Parke Heritage 3, West Vigo 0 — At Rockville, Bradbury had 15 digs, XXX Pope had five kills, three blocks and three aces for the Vikings
• Sullivan 3, South Knox 0 — At Verne, Sullivan started the season with a nonconference sweep.
• North Putnam 3, Riverton Parke 2 — At Bainbridge, the Panthers lost their nonconference season opener.
—
—
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.