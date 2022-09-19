Dusty Welker, Masyn Fisk and Katelyn Fennell had goals Monday night as West Vigo defeated visiting Vincennes Rivet 3-1 in girls high school soccer.
Fisk, Fennell and Delaney Marrs had assists and Lily Krause had three saves for the Vikings, now 9-3. West Vigo plays Wednesday at Terre Haute South.
In other girls soccer:
• Avon 5, Terre Haute South 1 — At Avon, the visiting Braves got a second-period goal from Mallory Rich but suffered a nonconference loss.
The Braves host West Vigo on Wednesday.
• Plainfield 4, Terre Haute North 0 — At Plainfield, the visiting Patriots lost a nonconference match.
Tennis
Boys
• Northview 5, South Vermillion 0 — At Brazil, the host Knights lost just one game in three singles matches while blanking the Wildcats.
Singles — Christian Roembke (Nv) def. Jace Skinner 6-1, 6-0; Drew Cook (Nv) def. Tucker Higgens 6-0, 6-0; Brayden Goff (Nv) def. Nolan Hamilton 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Hunter Johnson-Caden Schrader (Nv) def. Brayson Shoults-Nick Waudgh 7-5, 6-3; Joshua Fowler-Nicholas Kaufman (Nv) def. Walt Beardsley-Luke Guinn 6-3, 6-1.
JV — Northview 8, South Vermillion 0.
Next — Northview (12-2) plays Wednesday at Owen Valley.
Volleyball
• Northview 3, Clay City 0 — At Clay City, the visiting Knights swept the annual Pink Out match by scores of 25-9, 25-5, 25-14.
• Sullivan 3, Owen Valley 0 — At Sullivan, Parker Mischler had 14 kills and Jacie Wilson and Ella King had six aces each as the Golden Arrows won 25-15, 25-14, 25-19 in a Western Indiana Conference match.
• Linton 3, North Central 0 — At Linton, the host Miners improved to 13-4, 4-0 in the SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference with a 25-13, 25-16, 25-18 win.
Linton plays Tuesday at North Knox.
• Vincennes Lincoln 3, Shakamak 0 — At Vincennes, the visiting Lakers fell 25-12, 25-11, 25-15.
• Terre Haute North 3, Covington 1 — At North, the Patriots and the visiting Trojans split 25-23 sets but North won the other two.
College golf
• Rose women 15th — At Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla., Rose-Hulman's women placed 15th at the NCAA Fall Preview meet.
Svarnika Bommakanti led the Engineers with a two-day score of 162, while Precious Saelee shot 163, Mikaela Ikeda 168, Erin Nolan 170 and Lily Byrne 171.
• Rose men 19th — At Tunica, Miss., the Engineer men placed 19th in the Rhodes Invitational.
Thomas Butler had rounds of 79, 80 and 79 to lead Rose, while Matthew Kadnar and Ryan Beerheide had individual rounds of 73 and 75 respectively.
The Engineers compete Oct. 1-2 at the Stateline Shootout in Harrison, Ohio, hosted by Mount St. Joseph.
College honors
• Engineer honored — Rose-Hulman's Sarah Shoemaker has been named Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week in women's soccer.
Shoemaker had two goals and an assist in a 5-1 win at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, then had a goal in the fifth minute to start her team toward a 7-1 win over Millikin.
It's the second weekly award of Shoemaker's career. She was a first-team all-conference player last season.
Rose plays at DePauw on Wednesday.
