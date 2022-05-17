The IHSAA conducted the sectional draws for girls tennis on Monday.
Terre Haute South will host its sectional over three days instead of two, this due to there being a fifth team in the sectional this season.
Terre Haute North plays North Central at 5 p.m. on Wednesday at South. On Thursday, West Vigo plays South and Sullivan plays the winner of the Wednesday match.
The championship match is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Friday.
Here's schedules for all of the area tennis sectionals, according to the IHSAA:
TH South Sectional (all times 5 p.m.)
Wednesday — TH North vs. North Central
Thursday — West Vigo vs. TH South; Sullivan vs. Wednesday winner
Friday — Championship
Northview Sectional (all times 5 p.m.)
Wednesday — Greencastle vs. South Putnam
Thursday — Owen Valley vs. South Vermillion; Northview vs. Wednesday winner
Friday — Championship
Crawfordsville Sectional (all times 5 p.m.)
Wednesday — Crawfordsville vs. Southmont
Thursday — Parke Heritage vs. North Montgomery
Friday — Championship
Linton Sectional
Thursday — WRV vs. North Daviess, 5 p.m.; Bloomfield vs. Linton, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday — Championship, 10 a.m.
Golf
• North 4th, South 5th — At Timbergate, Terre Haute North finished fourth and Terre Haute South fifth in the Conference Indiana championships on Monday.
Gavin Connor and Connor Bishop were tied for the low rounds for the Patriots as each shot an 84. North's team score was 341. Andrew Baker shot an 86 to lead the Braves. South's team score was 355.
Bloomington South won the meet with a team score of 294. Landon "Happy" Gilmore was overall medalist with a 70.
Team scores — Bloomington South 294, Columbus North 297, Bloomington North 338, Terre Haute North 341, Terre Haute South 355, Southport 371.
TERRE HAUTE NORTH (341) — Connor 84, Bishop 84, Higham 85, Ferres 88, Steadman 91.
TERRE HAUTE SOUTH (355) — Baker 86, Turner 87, Mishler 89, Winning 93, Burbrink 95.
Baseball
Monday
• South Vermillion 8, TH South 5 — At TH South, Peyton Hawkins was 3-for-4 with a double as the Wildcats scored in their first five innings at the plate to defeat the Braves.
James Riddle and Brady Weidenbenner were both 3-for-4 for South.
• Shakamak 12, Barr-Reeve 10 — At Montgomery, Oscar Pegg homered as the No. 7-ranked Lakers won a battle of two Class A powers against the third-ranked Vikings.
• Marshall 4, Oblong 3 — At Marshall, the Lions won the nonconference tussle.
• Robinson 5, Lawrenceville 4 — At Lawrenceville, the Maroons held off the Indians as Landen Miller went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles.
Softball
Monday
• West Vigo 6, Linton 1 — At Linton, a three-run fourth inning proved decisive for the Vikings. Carlea Funk earned the win and had a RBI single in the fourth.
Adelynn Harris, Janelle Sullivan and Funk all had multiple-hit games.
• TH South 10, Mattoon 7 — At Mattoon, Ill, the Braves won the interstate battle.
• Clay City 18, Bloomfield 1 — At Bloomfield, an eight-run first set the Eels on their way in a rout over the Cardinals. Demi Wolfe, Kaylee Miller and Abigail Shearer all had three-hit games. Lizzy Sinders, Sophie Moshos and Lexi Thompson had two hits for the Eels.
• South Putnam 15, Riverton Parke 10 — At Mecca, the Eagles prevailed in a high-scoring nonconference contest.
• Shakamak 11, WRV 0 — At Switz City, the Lakers earned the rout in the SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference game.
• Marshall 17, Oakwood 2 — At Marshall, the Lions earned the nonconference victory.
Tennis
Boys
Monday
• Paris 6, Robinson 3 — At Paris, Ill., the Tigers finished 3-3 in the Little Illini Conference with the victory.
Fox Woods, Chance Westerfield, Robert Wells and Cooper Kuglin were singles winners for Paris. Luke Hatfield, Evan Gower were singles winners for Robinson.
Woods and Westerfield won at doubles for the Tigers. Owen Schmidt-Hatfield and Hudson David-Drake Bartos were doubles winners for the Maroons.
Colleges
• Woods loses at NAIA tourney — At Bowling Green, Ky., Opportunity was knocking Monday for Saint Mary-of-the-Woods softball team, but NAIA No. 9-ranked Central Methodist University shut the door on the Pomeroys to claim a 1-0 win on the first day of action in the NAIA National Tournament Opening Round at Bowling Green, Ky.
The No. 1-seeded Eagles only collected three hits against SMWC ace Summer Rocha, but the Eagles manufactured the game’s only run in the bottom of the third inning.
Rocha hit Katelyn Kiser to start the inning, and Kiser stole second base. Kelena Oots walked to put runners on first and second. Rocha coaxed a ground ball to third baseman Ashley Shanks, who threw to second for a force out. Kiser was able to come home on a slow-hit grounder by Micaela Harcrow for another force out at second.
The Pomeroys returned to action in the double-elimination tournament on Tuesday against No. 2-seeded Campbellsville.
