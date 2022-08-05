Pairings for the Golf Coast Showcase featuring the Indiana State men's basketball team were released this week.
ISU will play East Carolina at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 21 in the eight-team, three-day tournament at Hertz Arena in Estero, Fla.
Also on that Monday, Toledo plays Kansas City at 11 a.m., Drexel faces Texas-Arlington at 5 p.m. and host Florida Gulf Coast plays Northern Kentucky at 7:30.
Prep golf
• Braves second — At West Lafayette, Terre Haute South placed second and Terre Haute North ninth on Thursday at the West Lafayette Invitational.
Lake Central won with a team score of 342.
Terre Haute South (371) — Rylee Roscoe 84, Abi English 94, Presley White 94, Gabbie Blakeney 99, Avery Cassell 99.
Terre Haute North (430) — Delaney Ferres 94, Emma Lubbehusen 98, Preslee Michael 118, Macey Payne 120, Sophia Hussey 124.
