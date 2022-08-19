A late goal broke a 1-1 tie and gave host Southern Illinois-Edwardsville a 2-1 win over Indiana State in the Sycamores' regular-season opener Thursday night.
ISU has its home opener at 1 p.m. Sunday against Northern Illinois.
SIUE struck early with a goal by Grace Cobb in the fourth minute of the match to put the Cougars up 1-0.
The Sycamores were held to just one shot attempt in the first half but kept SIUE off the board after the initial goal to go into halftime down by just one. Tara Hoffman made four saves.
Less than five minutes into the second half, Indiana State drew a penalty inside the box which awarded a penalty kick. Mackenzie Kent cashed in on the attempt for the Sycamores first goal of the season to tie the match at one.
Hoffman would make four more saves in the second half to finish the night with eight. SIUE’s 10th shot attempt of the night found the back of the net in the 89th minute to put the Cougars up 2-1 and propel them to the victory.
Indiana State finished the match with six shot attempts, three of them being on goal. Kent and Katie Yankey each had two while Audrey Stephens and Anna Holcombe took one apiece.
I I I
In high school soccer:
Girls
Thursday
• Terre Haute South 9, Vincennes Rivet 0 — At Vincennes, the visiting Braves scored six times in the first half.
Eight Braves scored, with Mallory Rich getting two goals and Alayla Connelly, Alyssa Depasquale, Breena Ireland, Karizma English-Malone, Aubrey Switzer, Margo Mallory and Ellie Luken one each.
Luken, Lauryn Greven, English-Malone, Kylie McGuirk and Ireland had assists for the 1-0-1 Braves, who host Southport at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
• Sullivan 3, West Vigo 2 — At West Vigo, the Golden Arrows and the Vikings tied 2-2, but the Arrows outscored the Vikings 5-2 on penalty kicks.
Dusty Welker had one goal and assisted Kyarra DeGroote on the other for West Vigo, now 2-1. The Vikings are at home for their next match Monday.
Boys
• Terre Haute North 10, Northview 0 — At North, the host Patriots scored five times in each half.
Wil Anders had three goals and an assist and Nate Anders two goals and two assists to lead the Patriots in their season opener.
Gage Alumbaugh also had two goals; Tristan Gibson, Jack Butwin and Zac Guevera one each; and Benji McCullough two assists.
• Sullivan 1, West Vigo 0 — At West Vigo, Cale Phegley had the second-half goal that gave the Golden Arrows a Western Indiana Conference victory.
Sullivan is now 1-1-1.
Tuesday
• Sullivan 2, Vincennes Rivet 2 — At Vincennes, the host Patriots scored in the final second to tie the Golden Arrows on Tuesday.
Rivet led 1-0 at intermission, but Sullivan dominated the second half and got a penalty kick from Cale Phegley and spectacular goal by Cash Murdock set up by Jack Stewart.
Volleyball
• South Knox 3, West Vigo 0 — At West Vigo, the Vikings lost a nonconference match despite 16 assists by J.C. Elkins, 11 digs by Piper Beeler and six blocks and four kills by Carlea Funk.
• Sullivan 3, Vincennes Lincoln 0 — Mallory Pike had 23 digs, Ella King 18 assists, Parker Mischler 14 kills and Kennedy Wagaman eight kills in a nonconference win.
• Shakamak 3, North Central 1 — At Jasonville, the Lakers continued their best start in more than 10 years with a 25-20, 11-25, 25-19, 25-13 win in SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference games.
Shakamak is now 3-1, 2-0 in the SWIAC, while North Central is 1-2 and 0-1.
• Riverton Parke 3, Parke Heritage 0 — At Mecca, the host Panthers won their Wabash River Conference opener.
• Clay City 3, South Putnam 0 — At Putnamville, the visiting Eels won three close sets by scored of 25-23, 26-24, 26-24.
Wednesday• Terre Haute South 3, Owen Valley 0 — At Spencer, the visiting Braves rolled by scores of 25-11, 25-17, 25-15.
Girls golf
Wednesday
• Terre Haute South 167, Linton 213 — At Rea Park, the host Braves didn’t have to count a score over 44 in improving to 4-0 in dual matches Wednesday.
Rylee Roscoe was medalist with a 40.
Terre Haute South 167, Linton 213
Linton (213) — Gabbi Flath 48, Millie Lynn 51, Grace Habich 59, Erin Elliott 56, Abby McKee 64, Claire Stanton 58.
Terre Haute South (167) — Rylee Roscoe 40, Presley White 44, Gabbie Blakeney 42, Abi English 41, Avery Cassell 47, Abby Clark 56.
Next — Terre Haute South (4-0) is at the Mooresville Invitational on Saturday.
• Ace at Clinton — At Geneva Hills, Charles Cayton shot a hole-in-one recently, using a hybrid club from 120 yards on the 12th hole. Christi Fenton and Madonna Johnson witnessed the shot.
• Employee aces — At Mark's Par 3, Terre Haute resident Dave Lesko, who works at the course, got a hole-in-one on the 110-yard seventh hole Friday with an approach wedge. His wife Susan and Mike Briddick saw the shot.
Boys tennis
Thursday
• Terre Haute North 4, Sullivan 1 — At North, the host Patriots won all but the No. 1 singles match in defeating the Golden Arrows.
Houston Ferree had the win for the visitors.
Singles — Houston Ferree (S) def. James Belmar 6-3, 7-5; Connor Bishop (THN) def. Drew Baker 6-2, 7-5; Gabriel Dunbar (THN) def. Levi Chickadaunce 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles — John Lee-Peyton Lintzenich (THN) def. Sam Crouch-Carter Mischler 7-5, 7-6 (7-3); Cole Marts-Nate Phillips (THN) def. Dillon Grubb-Jayden Scott 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (7-3).
JV — North 3, Sullivan 3
Next — Sullivan (2-1) plays Saturday at Greencastle against the Tiger Cubs and also against Parke Heritage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.