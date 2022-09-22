Indiana State picked up its first women's soccer victory of the 2022 season on Thursday night as the Sycamores scored a pair of second-half goals to lead them past Evansville 2-1.
The Purple Aces jumped out to an early 1-0 lead when Hailey Autenrieb scored on a feed from Emily Ormson as Evansville got behind the ISU defense. Indiana State finished the first half with three shot attempts while Evansville took six as the Aces took their 1-0 lead into halftime.
Less than a minute into the second half, CeCe Wahlberg connected from 20 yards out for her first goal of the season to tie the match 1-1.
The Sycamores defense stood tall in the second half as Evansville had multiple good looks to score but five saves from Maddie Alexander kept the Purple Aces off the board.
With just over five minutes to play, Ella Gorrie fired a shot from just outside the box and beat the keeper for her first collegiate goal to give Indiana State the lead.
Now 1-5-2, 1-0-1 in the MVC, the Sycamores play Sunday at Illinois State.
Prep tennis
Boys
• Northview 3, Terre Haute North 2 — At North, the Knights completed a sweep of Vigo County opponents as Christian Roembke, Drew Cook and the doubles team of Hunter Johnson and Caden Schrader picked up victories.
Singles — Christian Roembke (Nv) def. James Belmar 6-4, 7-5; Drew Cook (Nv) def. Connor Bishop 6-2, 7-5; Gabe Dunbar (THN) def. Brayden Goff 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles — Hunter Johnson-Caden Schrader (Nv) def. John Lee-Peyton Lintzenich 0-6, 6-4, 6-2; Dru Long-Cole Marts (THN) def. Joshua Fowler-Nicholas Kaufman 6-2, 6-4.
JV — North won 8-4.
Next — Northview (14-2) hosts its own invitational on Saturday.
• Terre Haute South 5, West Vigo 0 — At South, the Braves swept the county matchup.
Girls
• Paris 6, Mt. Carmel 3 — At Paris, Ill., Claire Maschino and Lily Smittkamp won in both singles and doubles for the host Tigers.
Singles — Lily Graham (P) def. Camryn Strine 6-2, 6-3; Carli Merritt (MC) def. Kimber Calvert 6-7, 7-6 (9-7); Lily Smittkamp (P) def. Mackenzie Sanders 6-4, 2-6, 11-9; Emerson Barrett (P) def. Kami McWilliams 6-2, 6-2; Claire Maschino (P) def. Ashleigh Hodge 6-2, 6-0; Elizabeth Hefner (MC) def. Graci Watson 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles — Merritt-Strine (MC) def. Calvert-Graham 6-1, 7-6 (7-2); Maschino-Smittkamp (P) def. Hefner-McWilliams 6-2, 6-1; Barrett-Savanna Reed (P) def. Hedge-Sanders 6-2, 6-3.
Next — Paris (8-4, 3-1 Little Illini Conference) hosts Olney on Monday.
Prep volleyball
• Sullivan 3, North Central 0 — At Sullivan, the host Golden Arrows had to go extra time in the third set to defeat their county rival 25-19, 25-12, 29-27.
The teams combined to raise over $10,000 in the King of the Court Game, proceeds going to fight childhood cancer and to the Live Like Luke Scholarship fund.
• Terre Haute North 3, Parke Heritage 0 — At Rockville, the visiting Patriots won the nonconference match by scores of 25-10, 25-10, 25-18.
• Shakamak 3, West Vigo 0 — At West Vigo, the visiting Lakers got the better of the host Vikings.
• Riverton Parke 3, North Vermillion 1 — At Cayuga, the visiting Panthers improved to 13-5 overall, 4-0 in the Wabash River Conference with their 10th win in their last 11 matches.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.