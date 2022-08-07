Indiana State defeated Purdue Fort Wayne 2-0 on Sunday afternoon at Memorial Stadium in its first of two exhibition women's soccer contests.
The two teams played three 30-minute periods with Indiana State finding the back of the next in each of the final two periods.
Audrey Stephens beat the Mastadons keeper to put Indiana State on the board in the 33rd minute, scoring on a feed from Adelaide Wolfe.
In the game's 68th minute, CeCe Wahlberg put the Sycamores up 2-0 with a left-footed strike on a pass from Chloe Tesny that would put the game away for good.
Indiana State finished the afternoon with 10 shots (six on goal) led by Wahlberg, who had five with four being on goal. Purdue Fort Wayne attempted four shots (all four on goal) led by Mackenzie Evans who had two.
Tara Hoffman played all 90 minutes in the net for the Sycamores, making four saves.
The Sycamores will wrap up their exhibition slate on Thursday at Bellarmine.
Baseball
• Rex eliminated — Players and coaches from the Rex may have gone to bed Friday night ready to play a must-win Prospect League baseball game Saturday at Danville, but the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp had other ideas.
Trailing 6-1 going into the bottom of the third inning Friday, the Shrimp scored in seven of the next nine innings, tying the score 7-7 in the bottom of the eighth, making a comeback from a 9-7 deficit with two runs in the bottom of the 10th and scoring the winning run in the 11th for a 10-9 win and the second spot in the Wabash River Division playoffs. Illinois Valley plays Sunday at Danville.
Playing Saturday in a game that was meaningless for both teams, the Rex wrapped up their season by beating the league-leading Dans for the third time in two days, this game by a 15-8 score at Danville.
David Miller led the way by going 3 for 4 with two doubles, a triple, three runs and three RBI. Mason White was 3 for 4 with two runs and three RBI; Alec Brunson 2 for 4 with a double, a homer, two runs and four RBI; Brandon Boxer 2 for 5 with a double and three runs; Kody Putnam 2 for 5 with a double and two runs; Connor Hicks 2 for 5; and Will Egger 1 for 3 with a double. Landon Carr was the winning pitcher with a perfect inning of relief with one strikeout.
While the Rex didn't make the playoffs, they finished with an 18-12 record in the second half and a 37-23 record for the season, fourth-best in the entire league. Danville and Illinois Valley, who play their single-elimination game Sunday, were the top two teams at 40-17 and 38-21 respectively, while Chillicothe had a 38-22 record.
Brunson led the league with 59 RBI in a 60-game season, was second with 12 homers and was one of the top three in the league in batting average. Miller was second in the league in RBI and third in homers and Garrett McClain led the league with seven saves.
Prep golf
• Braves, Patriots in top half IHSAA — At Washington, Terre Haute South placed fifth and Terre Haute North ninth on Saturday in a 24-team field at the Washington Invitational at Country Oaks.
Presley White took her turn at leading the Braves with an 85, the same score Delaney Ferres had for the Patriots.
Team scores — Bedford North Lawrence 335, New Albany 341, Corydon Central 358, Evansville Memorial 359, Terre Haute South 362, Columbus East 368, Gibson Southern 377, Barr-Reeve 384, Terre Haute North 395, Bloomington South 397, Evansville Mater Dei 400, Castle 403, South Knox 404, Bloomington North 416, Mt. Vernon 423, Springs Valley 425, North Daviess 426, Evansville North 431, Evansville Central 505, Tecumseh 525. Washington, North Knox, Vincennes Lincoln and Vincennes Rivet had incomplete teams.
Terre Haute South (362) — Rylee Roscoe 92, Abi English 97, Presley White 85, Gabbie Blakeney 94, Avery Cassell 91.
Terre Haute North (395) — Delaney Ferres 85, Emma Lubbehusen 97, Jetta Harmon 95, Kendall Nicoson 133, Ripley West 118.
