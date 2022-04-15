ROUNDUP: Sullivan wins softball pitchers' duel over South

A pitchers’ duel broke out at Sullivan on Friday in high school softball as Terre Haute South visited and it the was Golden Arrows who emerged victorious.
Sullivan scored the lone run of the game in the third inning and it held up for a 1-0 victory.
Kendal Edmondson, who also pitched four innings and allowed just two hits, knocked in the only run of the double via a double that scored Delainey Shorter.
Edmondson and Sullivan relief pitcher Kate Ridgway combined on the shutout. They allowed three hits between them.
South’s Hanna Krockenberger was also excellent, scattering seven hits and allowing just the lone run. Brooklyn Riley of Sullivan had three of the hits.
In other high school softball action:
• Linton 12, North Central 0 — At Farmersburg, the Miners scored seven runs in the third to put the game to rest.
Kylie Cooksey had three hits, including a home run for the Miners. Sydney Lockhart, Adyson Littlejohn, Bradie Chambers and Alex Overman all had two-hit games for Linton.
• Tolono Unity 6, Paris 5 — At Tolono, Ill., the hosts claimed an eighth-inning win with a single to left.
• Oblong 7, Martinsville 1 — At Martinsville, Ill., the Bluestreaks fell to the Panthers.
Tennis
• TH North 3, Southport 1 — At Indianapolis, the Patriots moved to 2-1 with the Conference Indiana victory.
Caroline Effner at No. 2 singles and the Patriots’ doubles teams of Maylee Brown-Olivia Effner and Krista Cottom-Kenley Shoults also earned points before the match was halted by rain.
It was a bounce-back win for North as the Patriots had lost to Bloomington South 4-1 on Thursday. In that match, Effner got the lone win at No. 2 singles.
Colleges
• ISU softball splits with Drake — Indiana State softball split a doubleheader with Drake on Friday afternoon at Price Field to begin their three-game MVC series.
The Sycamores took game one 4-3 while Drake battled back to win game two 12-6 and even the series.
In game one, Indiana State broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the third, stringing together three-straight hits which was capped by a home run from Bella Peterson over the wall in right center which scored Abi Chipps and Olivia Patton who had reached on singles. Peterson’s seventh home run of the season put the Sycamores up 3-0.
Lexi Benko took a no-hitter into the seventh, the inning where Drake cut ISU’s lead to 4-3, but the Sycamores held on.
Drake broke open a tie game in the third inning in game two. Indiana State walked the bases-loaded, followed by a two-run single to go up 4-2. The very next batter delivered another two-run single to increase the Drake lead to 6-2.
ISU (19-18, 6-8) and Drake (13-21, 7-6) finish the series at noon on Saturday.
• Rose golf falls — At Danville, Ky., In a match play contest that came down to the final putt, Centre College took home a narrow 6.5-5.5 match play victory over Rose-Hulman in men’s golf action on Friday at Danville Country Club.
Rose-Hulman narrowly lipped out a potential match tying putt on the 18th green as Centre held on for the 1-point victory.
