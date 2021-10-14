Sullivan won its 19th match of the season as it swept Pike Central 3-0 at the Class 3A Princeton Sectional on Thursday.
The Golden Arrows (19-8) move on to face Barr-Reeve at 11 a.m. on Saturday. If the Arrows get past the Vikings, they will play in the championship against either Washington or Vincennes Lincoln at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Class 3A Owen Valley Sectional
• Brownstown 3, West Vigo 0 — At Spencer, West Vigo finished with a 4-21 record as it fell to the Braves.
• Edgewood 3, South Vermillion 0 — At Spencer, South Vermillion finished with a 10-10 mark as it fell to the Mustangs.
• Northview still playing — The Knights, who won on Tuesday, play Owen Valley at 11 a.m. in the first sectional semifinal. Brownstown and Edgewood play in the other semifinal with the championship to follow at 7 p.m.
Class 2A Southmont Sectional
• North Putnam 3, Parke Heritage 0 — At New Market, the Wolves finished their season with an 8-21 mark.
Class 2A Linton Sectional
• Linton 3, North Knox 0 — At Linton, the Miners won their seventh match in a row and improved to 26-3 with the sweep of the Warriors.
Linton will South Knox at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Southridge and Eastern Greene will play in the other semifinal at 12:30 p.m. The championship will be played at 7 p.m.
Class A WRV Sectional
• Bloomfield 3, Shakamak 0 — At Switz City, the Lakers season came to an end as the Cardinals moved on to Saturday's semifinal.
Bloomfield plays White River Valley in one semifinal. North Central and Clay City play in the opening semifinal at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. The championship is at 7 p.m.
Basketball
• Linton's Hart receives more offers — Linton standout Joey Hart received scholarship offers from Loyola and Wichita State on Thursday.
This came one day after Hart received an offer from Ball State. Hart recently visited Indiana.
Hart also has past offers from Indiana State and Northwestern, among others.
Tennis
• Goldman honored — Rose-Hulman sophomore Taylor Goldman earned first-team all-Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference honors in results released on Thursday by the league office.
Goldman earned first-team all-league honors for the second consecutive year after also being named HCAC Freshman of the Year in 2020-21.
This season, Goldman has a 7-3 singles record and compiled a 4-1 mark in HCAC play as Rose-Hulman's No. 1 player. She also finished 6-4 in doubles play this season.
The 2021-22 effort has improved Goldman's career singles record to 14-3 overall. She also has a 12-8 mark in doubles play for a combined career record of 26-11.
Rose-Hulman has advanced to the semifinal round of the HCAC Tournament which takes place on Saturday. The Engineers are 3-5 overall and will face No. 1 seed Transylvania at Top Seed Tennis Club starting at 11 a.m. The HCAC Tournament championship match is set for Sunday at 10 a.m.
Soccer
Wednesday
• Rose men win — At North Manchester, Rose-Hulman men's soccer recorded its fifth straight victory on the road at Manchester. Rose-Hulman moved to 8-4 on the season and 5-0 in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference play, while Manchester fell to 5-7-1 and 2-3 in the HCAC.
Tatenda Mafa scored the winning goal for the Engineers in the 13th minute, assisted by Caleb Urban.
The Rose-Hulman defense recorded the fifth straight shutout, led by the goalkeeper Evan Hofer with four saves.
The Engineers return to conference play Saturday at Transylvania.
