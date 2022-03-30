Terre Haute South's baseball team rolled to an opening season victory as the Braves defeated Bedford North Lawrence 17-3 on Tuesday in a nonconference game in Lawrence County.
Tucker Helton was 4-for-5 with 4 RBI, including a double. Nathan Wright, Ross Olson and Jackson McFarland joined Helton in the doubles parade.
McFarland earned the victory, striking out five in four innings of work.
South (1-0) next plays at Tecumseh on Thursday.
I I I
In other games:
• Edwards County 6, Robinson 1 — At Albion, Ill., Edwards County only allowed one hit as the Maroons fell in the nonconference game. Julian Parker had the lone hit for Robinson.
• Dugger Union 6, Martinsville 1 — At Martinsville, Ill., the Bulldogs bested the Bluestreaks in an interstate nonconference contest.
Softball
• Casey 7, TH South 1 — At TH South, the Warriors pulled away from the Braves in an interstate nonconference game at South.
The Braves are next scheduled to play at Mooresville on Wednesday.
• Sullivan 15, Parke Heritage 0 — At Rockville, the Golden Arrows only allowed one hit as they won the contest in five innings.
Avery Wiltermood, Gracie Shorter and Lexi Grindstaff all had three hits for Sullivan, including a home run for Wiltermood.
• Owen Valley 6, Dugger Union 3 — At Spencer, the Patriots earned the nonconference win over the Bulldogs.
Colleges
• Rose baseball wins — Rose-Hulman outfielder Andy Krajecki blasted a grand slam among five RBIs to lead the Engineers past Wabash 7-1 in college baseball action on Tuesday.
Krajecki hit his grand slam own the left field line in the fourth inning to turn a 1-1 tie into a 5-1 lead that Rose-Hulman would not relinquish.
Dalton Busboom added a 4-4 performance with a double, one run and one RBI. Brett Tuttle scored two runs to provide offensive depth.
Josh Erpenbeck (1-1) started on the mound and picked up the win for Rose-Hulman (9-4). The right-hander went four innings, giving up one run on three hits, allowing no walks and striking out three. Korey Marlow tossed three scoreless innings with two strikeouts, and Schuyler Wilcox closed the game with two shutout innings and three strikeouts.
Rose-Hulman improved to 9-4 on the season, while Wabash dropped to 12-3. The Engineers return home to face Anderson in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference opening doubleheader at noon on Saturday.
• ISU baseball game canceled — Due to the expected inclement weather in the Terre Haute area on Wednesday, the midweek contest between Indiana State baseball and Purdue has been postponed. No makeup date has been announced at this time.
Purdue has lost just twice and the teams are scheduled to play in West Lafayette next Wednesday.
