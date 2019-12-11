Terre Haute South’s boys and girls swimming teams emerged victorious in a three-way meet at the Terre Haute Aquatic Center on Wednesday.
The South girls won with 129 points, beating Vincennes Lincoln (41) and South Knox (8). Charissa Chow, Lillian Cheesman, Maria Hilyer, Lauren Kirchner, Haley Sakbun and Macey Mong were all multi-event winners including the relays.
The South boys won with 92 points, eclipsing South Knox (43) and Vincennes Lincoln (41). Dilroop Kang, Gurshaan Kang and Jon Bradbury were multi-event winners including the relays.
Boys
Team scores — Terre Haute South 92, South Knox 43, Vincennes Lincoln 41.
200 medley relay — Vincennes Lincoln 2:04.97; 200 free — 1. Will Staggs (SK) 2:06.80, 3. Paul Hegna (THS) 2:19.33; 200 IM — 1. Aidan Cox (THS) 2:34.40; 50 free — 1. Andrew Larson (THS) 27.52; Diving — Isaac Hults (THS) 191.40; 100 fly — 1. Jacob Siewers (SK) 59.25, 2. Dilroop Kang (THS) 1:12.70; 100 free — 1. Newman (VL) 59.31, 2. Gurshaan Kang (THS) 59.66; 500 free — 1. Jon Bradbury (THS) 5;52.91; 200 free relay — South Knox 1:45.81; 100 back — 1. Siewers (SK) 1:02.85, 3. G. Kang (THS) 1:08.64; 100 breast — 1. Staggs (SK) 1:13.08, 4. Hegna (THS) 1:29.92; 400 free relay — TH South (D. Kang, G. Kang, Bradbury, Parker Smith) 3:56.30.
Girls
Team scores — Terre Haute South 129, Vincennes Lincoln 41, South Knox 8
200 medley relay — TH South (Charissa Chow, Lillian Cheesman, Elise Whitman, Sydney Denny) 2:15.98; 200 free — 1. Maria Hilyer (THS) 2:15.57; 200 IM — 1. Cheesman (THS) 2:37.02; 50 free — 1. Lauren Kirchner (THS) 26.47; Diving — 1. Ava Rose (THS) 192; 100 fly — 1. Haley Sakbun (THS) 1:01.49; 100 free — 1. Kirchner (THS) 58.64; 500 free — 1. Hilyer (THS) 6:09.08; 200 free relay — TH South (Macey Mong, Hilyer, Kirchner, Sakbun) 1:47.98; 100 back — 1. Chow (THS) 1:12.21; 100 breast — 1. Sakbun (THS) 1:10.55; 400 free relay — TH South (Mong, Hilyer, Kirchner, Sakbun) 3:58.93.
Basketball
Girls
• South Vermillion 48, Northview 43 — At Clinton, the Wildcats were winners in nonconference action on Wednesday.
Both teams will be back on the hardwoods on Friday. South Vermillion (5-3) is at Edgewood. Northview (5-5) is at West Vigo.
Tuesday
• North Central 44, North Daviess 41 — At Elnora, NC rebounded from tough loss to post SouthWestern Indiana Athletic victory Tuesday.
NC is 6-3 and 1-2 in league going into Monday’s game at Clay City. The Cougars (5-6, 0-2) will entertain Barr-Reeve tonight.
Boys
Tuesday
• Marshall 63, Tolono Unity 40 — At Tolono, Ill., the visiting Lions improved to 7-0 for the season with a nonconference win Tuesday.
Jadon Wallace led Marshall with 15 points and Daniel Tingley added 14 as 10 different players reached the scoring column. Marshall returns to Little Illini Conference play Friday at Paris.
• Casey 63, Cumberland 48 — At Toledo, Ill., the Warriors used a balanced attack for a nonconference win over one of their neighborhood rivals Tuesday.
Noah Livingston had 21 points and seven rebounds for Casey (6-1), while Colin Branson scored 17, Jackson Hill had 15 points and nine rebounds and Dawson Dallape had eight points and four assists. Casey plays Friday at Robinson.
• Mount Carmel 51, Robinson 41 — At Mount Carmel, Ill., the visiting Maroons couldn’t overcome a 30-point performance by Beau Stipp of the host Aces on Tuesday.
Ethan Shidler had 15 points and Brayden Childress 14 for Robinson, now 1-5 against its traditionally brutal early-season schedule. The Maroons host Casey on Friday.
• Teutopolis 62, Paris 31 — At Paris, Ill., the host Tigers lost Tuesday and will host Marshall on Friday.
Middle school
• Basketball results — Here is the latest basketball report to the Tribune-Star:
Wednesday
BOYS
Eighth grade — St. Patrick’s 29 (John Lee 12, Orlando Peals 10), Otter Creek 24 (Justin Strole 13).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.