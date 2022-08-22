ROUNDUP: South golf remains unbeaten in dual matches

Terre Haute South's girls golf team remained unbeaten in dual matches as the Braves bested South Putnam 166-226 at Rea Park on Monday.
Rylee Roscoe and Presley White shot the low rounds for the Braves with 39s. Gabbie Blakeney and Avery Cassell chipped in with 44s.
South next plays Northview and Terre Haute North on Thursday at Forest Park in Brazil.
In other golf action:
• TH North 203, Greencastle 236 — At Greencastle, the Patriots went on the road and earned the victory over the Tiger Cubs. Emma Lubbehusen shot the low round for North with a 46.
Soccer
Boys
• Sullivan 1, Edgewood 1 – At Sullivan, the Golden Arrows won a penalty shootout in the sudden death phase of the shootout to earn the victory after drawing in regulation.
Girls
• West Vigo 9, North Knox 0 – At West Terre Haute, Dusty Welker and Alyvia Stark each had a hat trick as the Vikings rolled past the Warriors. Katelynn Fennell added two goals and two assists. Kyarra DeGroote also scored for the 3-1 Vikings.
• Bloomfield 4, Northview 2 – At Brazil, Adalyn Wiseman scored three for the Cardinals as they won the nonconference match.
Volleyball
• Northview 3, Parke Heritage 0 – At Rockville, the Knights earned the nonconference road sweep.
• Sullivan 3, Princeton 0 – At Princeton, Sullivan remains unbeaten at 6-0 after the Golden Arrows dismantled the Tigers in their own gym.
• Shakamak 3, Riverton Parke 2 – At Mecca, the Lakers prevailed in a marathon nonconference match
• South Vermillion 3, Cloverdale 0 – At Clinton, the Wildcats earned the sweep over the Clovers.
• WRV 3, Dugger Union 0 – At Switz City, the Wolverines moved to 3-2 with the win over the Bulldogs.
Tennis
• Sullivan 5, South Putnam 0 – At Sullivan, the Golden Arrows moved to 5-1 with the Western Indiana Conference sweep over the Eagles. Houston Ferree, Drew Baker and Dayton Grubb won at singles. Ryder Pinkston-Spencer Hanks and Andrew Jackson-Cooper Bock prevailed at doubles.
