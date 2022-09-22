ROUNDUP: South girls soccer chalks up 9-0 victory

Behind two goals from Aubrey Switzer, balanced Terre Haute South blanked visiting West Vigo 9-0 in girls high soccer Wednesday.
West Vigo 0 0 — 0
TH South 4 5 — 9
South first-half goals — Alayla Connelly (Alyssa Depasquale assist), Paris Goins (Karizma English Malone), Meredith Toomey, Lauren Beaumont.
South second-half goals — Kylie McGuirk, Aubrey Switzer (Mallory Rich), Rich, Ellie Luken, Switzer (Mary Kirkpatrick).
Next — Both teams will be on the road Saturday, South at Mooresville and West Vigo at Brown County.
Boys soccer
• Sullivan 5, North Knox 0 — At Sullivan, five different Golden Arrows scored a goal and goalkeeper Ben Flath made three saves in Sullivan's shutout victory.
North Knox 0 0 — 0
Sullivan 1 4 — 5
Sullivan first-half goals — Cale Phegley.
Sullivan second-half goals — Cash Murdock, Uriel Martinez, Sam Fathauer (Murdock assist), Jack Stewart.
Next — Sullivan (5-8-2) will be at home Monday evening against Vincennes Lincoln.
Boys tennis
• Northview 4, Owen Valley 1 — At Spencer, Brayden Goff earned a 14-12 decision in the third set at No. 3 singles to help the visiting Knights improve their record to 13-2.
Singles — Christian Roembke (N) def. Rhet Heckman 6-4, 6-2; Drew Cook (N) def. Caleb Bixler 6-2, 6-2; Brayden Goff (N) def. Kolton Jackson 4-6, 6-4, 14-12.
Doubles — Caden Schrader-Hunter Johnson (N) def. Kage Brown-Drew Kristoff 6-3, 2-6, 6-1; Carlos Trevino-Carson Robertson (OV) def. Nicholas Kaufman-Joshua Fowler 6-1, 2-6, 6-2.
JV — Northview won 3-2-1.
Next — Northview (13-2) will travel to Terre Haute North on Thursday.
Monday
• Sullivan 4, Linton 1 — At Sullivan, the host Golden Arrows tied a school record for most victories in a season with 14 after knocking off Linton. The first time that Sullivan posted 14 wins in a season was 2001.
Singles — Houston Ferree (S) def. Conner Daily 6-1, 6-1; Drew Baker (S) def. Asa Gambill 6-0, 6-0; Levi Chickadaunce (S) def. Ben Wade 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles — Nathan Friday-Justin Brown (L) def. Dillon Grubb-Jayden Scott 6-4, 6-2; Carter Mischler-Ryder Pinkston (S) def. Wyatt Bredeweg-Holden Nagy 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (8-6).
JV — Sullivan won 3-0.
Next — Sullivan (14-5) will compete in the Northview Invitational on Saturday.
Girls tennis
Monday
• Robinson 9, Charleston 0 — At Charleston, Ill., Robinson's No. 1 singles player Annie List upped her season record to 11-2 with a 6-3, 6-2 triumph over Charleston's Maggie Goetten.
Singles — Annie List (R) def. Maggie Goetten 6-3, 6-3; Anna Hargrave (R) def. Mayhall 6-0, 6-0; Lauren Staller (R) def. Gough 6-1, 6-2; Lindsey Hevron (R) def. Wright 6-1, 6-2; Sydney Harmon (R) def. Carasi 6-2, 6-1; Hannah Hevron (R) def. Ashley 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles — List-Staller (R) def. Goetten-Mayhall 6-1, 6-1; Harmon-Grace Gower (R) def. Wright-Gough 6-1, 4-6, 10-5; L.Hevron-Hargrave (R) def. Ashley-Hutton 6-3, 6-3.
JV — Robinson won 8-2.
Next — Robinson will play host to Flora on Thursday.
Cross country
Tuesday
• Wildcats' Jackson wins again — At Cayuga, South Vermillion's Karter Jackson finished first in the boys race at the North Vermillion Invitational with a time of 18 minutes and 11 seconds.
Riverton Parke placed third and South Vermillion fourth out of nine boys teams.
In the girls race, South Vermillion's Bella Turchi finished fifth with a time of 23:29, just a few seconds off her personal best. Seeger was the girls team champion and Seeger's Hadessah Austin crossed the finish line first.
BOYS
Team scores — Notre Dame de la Salette 36, Southmont 62, Riverton Parke 78, South Vermillion 114, Attica 115, Seeger 126, Parke Heritage, North Vermillion and Covington not enough runners to form a team score.
Top five — Karter Jackson (SV) 18:11, Ethan Guminski (Se) 18:21, Mason Cass (So) 18:31, Marco Cruz (NDS) 18:35, Luke Pedry (NDS) 19:09.
GIRLS
Team scores — Seeger 24, Attica 53, Southmont 56, Riverton Parke, Parke Heritage and South Vermillion not enough runners to form a team score.
Top five — Hadessah Austin (Se) 20:12, Faith Allen (So) 20:34, Brooke Mace (PH) 22:08, Caleigh Purcell (Se) 22:3:05, Bella Turchi (SV) 23:29.
Colleges
• Resilient Rose rallies for 3-2 volleyball win — At St. Louis, Rose-Hulman rallied from a 2-1 deficit to pick up a five-set victory over host Webster University on Wednesday night.
Rose trailed 15-25, 25-22, 21-25 after three sets before the Engineers turned the match around with an impressive 25-15 fourth set. The Engineers continued playing at a high level for a convincing 15-5 win in the deciding fifth set.
Rose-Hulman's Megan Korte made a return to the hometown of St. Louis with a team-high 15 kills, while Elizabeth Canon added 12 kills and Sophia Koop contributed 10 kills. Teammates Sophia Harrison (26 assissts and 15 digs) and Jillian Gregg (17 assists and 12 digs) recorded double-doubles and Lily Ebright recorded a career-high 38 digs.
Rose (4-7) will return home for the Rose-Hulman Invitational this weekend. The schedule includes the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference opener against Manchester at 7 p.m. Friday, with non-conference matches against Illinois Tech (11 a.m.) and Concordia Chicago (1:30 p.m.) on Saturday.
• Rose men's soccer cruises — At Decatur, Ill., Rose-Hulman knocked off Millikin 2-0 Wednesday night as the Engineers outshot the Big Blue 14-4.
Goal scorers for Rose were A.J. Yilmaz and Matthew Schwartz, with Caleb Urban and Jackson Seida respectively getting credit for the assists.
Rose-Hulman (4-0-2) will visit Ohio Northern on Saturday.
• Rose women's soccer ties DePauw — At Greencastle, Rose-Hulman extended its unbeaten streak to four with a 1-1 draw against host DePauw on Wednesday.
DePauw found the first goal of the game in the 34th minute by Annalise Grammel after a missed clearance. In the second half, the Engineers got the equalizer with a goal from Kyra Hicks in the 64th minute following a free kick from Kiley McKee.
The Engineers (3-2-1) will be back in action Saturday as they host Washington University (St. Louis) in their Grey Matters Brain Cancer Awareness game at 5 p.m.
• Rose women's tennis loses close one — At Anderson, Rose-Hulman battled back from an early 3-0 deficit to put up a battle before falling 5-4 to the host Ravens on Wednesday afternoon.
Julia McGuire highlighted the rally with a marathon win at No. 5 singles. McGuire won the first set 7-6 (7-4), dropped the second set 7-6 (7-4) and won the third-set super tiebreak 13-11.
Anderson improved to 4-2 overall and 2-0 in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference play, while Rose-Hulman dropped to 2-1 overall and in league matches. The Engineers will return to action Saturday at Hanover.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.